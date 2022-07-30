Irish League clubs warned to focus on need, not greed in battle for Sub-Regional Stadia funding as NIFL frustrations grow

Irish League clubs have been warned by the Northern Ireland Football League against making unreasonable demands in their pleas for financial help through the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme.

NIFL and Irish FA chiefs have sought reassurances from politicians that the long-awaited and badly-needed investment will be released but there will be no progress unless the NI Executive is restored.

Despite it being a commitment made 11 years ago, a £36.2m programme designed to improve regional football grounds in Northern Ireland remains on ice, however it’s widely accepted within football that much more money is needed to modernise venues.

During the latest Stormont stalemate, surveys are under way to determine what funding is needed and NIFL Chief Operating Officer Steven Mills has urged clubs to consider what they require, rather than what they want.

“There is work going on in the background,” said Mills. “Maybe it’s a stalling tactic from someone but there’s a lack of understanding of what is really needed.

“Facilities are being examined while we know the £36m is nowhere near enough. It wasn’t enough 10 years ago, it’s certainly not enough now.

“Surveys are being done which will hopefully be completed in the next two months. There is a difference between what clubs want and what clubs need. Perhaps some got ahead of themselves while the emphasis should be on what we really need.

“But there needs to be a political will to release funding.”

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor said he remained hopeful the funding would be released in the future but his frustration was deepening.

“It’s a constant area of frustration, concern and anger for me. All is not dead but from my perspective I’m disappointed we keep going round in circles,” said the former Cliftonville chairman.

“We will always put our case forward and we will do our best.

“Faith is a little like respect, you earn it, you can’t buy it. At this moment in time we have lost faith after false dawns but faith will return when the money is released.

“It’s hard to have that faith but the door is open for people to build that faith with us. I genuinely believe something will happen someday but the challenge is giving our clubs the help they need.”

Lawlor also believes discussions around possible seasonal change in the Irish League could be resurrected but he concedes opinion is divided.

Debate over whether the calendar should move to include summer months has raged for years but a lack of consensus has seen talks go nowhere.

NIFL established a working group to explore the issue but talks have gone cold amid a lack of support for radical change.

One argument for considering shifting the fixtures calendar was to enhance clubs’ hopes of success in Europe and as Linfield knock on the door of the group stages, Lawlor feels that continental fortunes could spark fresh debate.

He argued: “Within the Premier League it’s a topic that generates about a 6-6 split or 7-5 depending on who you talk to at a club. But I think there needs to be a conversation. Four or five years ago I probably wasn’t in favour of a change but I think there are opportunities for us.

“I think we learned a lot during the pandemic. The Covid-19 situation was good for us in a way as people stopped going to cross-channel games and they saw the game on their doorstep.

“The barstool supporters came to watch the Irish League instead of going to watch Man United or Liverpool as much.

“I think there’s opportunities in the summer when those teams aren’t playing.

“We had set up a working group to drive the issue forward and it went nowhere, it’s probably stalled now but after the European campaigns we should analyse their performances and look at how that would fit into a calendar.

“I think it’s a conversation we would need to reignite in the weeks or months ahead to try to push it forward one way or another.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine have signed Michael McCrudden and Conor McDermott for an undisclosed fee.

McDermott has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and joins after a three-year stint at Cliftonville.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney said: “Conor is only 24 but you can see he’s a really good defender. He’s really good going forward and can play at both right-back and centre-back.

“It gives us that bit of versatility and cover for Lyndon (Kane) that we probably haven’t had for quite some time. I think he’s in good shape but he needs to get back on the pitch and get some minutes under his belt.”

The Bannsiders have also agreed a deal with McCrudden.