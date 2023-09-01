Irish League Deadline Day: Check out all the latest moves as the transfer window closes

2pm: Dundela have announced the arrival of midfielder Owen Madine, who makes the move to Wilgar Park from Sweden’s Ytterhogdals IK after receiving international clearance.

The 19-year-old has previously played for Queen’s University and was a youth player at Glenavon and Glentoran.

Dundela have also confirmed that striker Connal Curran has left the club and has linked up with Dollingstown.

1.40pm: Dungannon Swifts have strengthened their scoring options with the arrival of 23-year-old Thomas Maguire from Larne.

The former Northern Ireland Under-17 international also played for Rotherham, Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town and was a key target for Rodney McAree.

“I’m delighted to get Thomas eventually, I’ve been a huge admirer of him ever since he played for Cliftonville,” praised the boss.

"I worked with him briefly at Warrenpoint as well and I worked with him very briefly at Glentoran also and would love to have worked with him at that stage also. Fortunately for him he got a move to Larne but I’m delighted now to get the opportunity.

"He’s a great lad, scores goals, can create goals, honest as the day is long and is someone who will add a lot of quality to our squad.”

12.00pm: Bangor have signed Larne defender Ali Omar on a season-long loan. The former QPR man made just three appearances for the Inver Reds.

10.03am: Coleraine have confirmed that Northern Ireland youth winger Luca Doherty will spend the season on loan at Limavady United.

Doherty started the season training with the first team squad and made his senior debut in last week’s draw with Dungannon Swifts, but will now head to the Roesiders for the entire campaign.

“Luca is probably at the stage where he’s outgrown the Under-20s and needs to play men’s football,” said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

“He has made good progress, especially over pre-season, and we believe now is the time to test him regularly in a man’s environment.

“We know with Lewis Tosh being there and how Paul (Owens) operates that Luca will be well looked after.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and we will monitor his progress.”

10am: Cliftonville kick things off in the Premiership with the signing of Northern Ireland Under-18 defender Reece Jordan from Portadown on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old left-back, who made his senior debut in May 2021, will go straight into the line-up for Saturday’s game against Glentoran per the club’s announcement.

“I see this signing as a signal of our intent as a club,” explained manager Jim Magilton.

“We’re very much in a building project at the minute and we’re looking to the future in terms of the profile of a lot of the players we’ve brought in. There’s no age limit on that – it doesn’t matter how young someone is, it’s all about how good they are and much better we believe they can be in the future.

“Gerard Lyttle has worked with Reece in the underage set-up with Northern Ireland, so we have a very clear knowledge of what we’re getting with him.

“Reece is an ambitious player who is desperate to learn and we believe he can really bring his game on at Cliftonville. He’s done great work at Portadown, he has some good experience under his belt despite being so young and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

9.57am: Annagh United have confirmed the loan signing of Glenavon midfielder Jamie Doran, who has moved to the Championship on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is coming off a season where he made 20 appearances for the Lurgan Blues and had already played four times this campaign.

9am: Ballyclare Comrades are the first team to sign someone on deadline day as they add depth at goalkeeper, bringing in Billy McDowell from Moyola Park.

The shot stopper had a big season with Coleraine last year, playing in the UEFA Youth League and also in the North West Cup.