Irish League Deadline Day: Cliftonville, Glentoran, Larne and Linfield seal deals before the window shuts

10.30pm: Big move! Sean Graham will return to Larne for a second spell, after leaving Ballymena United. As part of the agreement, Isaac Westendorf will join the Sky Blues on a short-term loan deal running until January 2024.

Sean Graham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at the club. It’s been a long few days but I’m glad everything has ran smoothly and the move has been confirmed. To be able to play professional football is something that every player wants to do and as soon as the chance arises, especially at a club like Larne you have to jump at it.

“Since I was last at the club, I have changed from a position point of view – I can play as a six or an eight in the midfield. One of my biggest strengths is now my versatility as I can also play left back, as well as any position that I’m called upon. I’ve gotten a lot of experience at Ballymena and in the Irish League in recent seasons which will stand me in good stead at Larne.

“Personally, I want to get as many appearances and minutes as I can this season and beyond, alongside winning more trophies as a team and continuing to bring success for the fans and the community.”

8.09pm: Ballymena United defender Jordan McMullan has joined PIL side Coagh United on a season long loan.

7.22pm: Former Glentoran midfielder Gael Bigirimana has joined Dungannon Swifts. The Burundi international midfielder has played has first team appearances for Coventry City, Newcastle United and Motherwell on his CV. He previously worked with Swifts manager Rodney McAree at The Oval.

7.21pm: Well, I didn’t see this one coming. Loughgall have signed former Southend United and Botswana international Renei Batlokwa. The 25 year-old is a midfielder

6pm: Linfield fans have got the new centre back they all wanted! Scottish defender Euan East has signed a one-year deal wit the Blues.

David Healy said: “The signing is subject to the normal international clearance formalities and so Euan will not be available to the squad for tomorrow’s game.

"He’s a defender who’s played quite a number of games in his native Scotland, most recently at Queen of the South. He will join up with the squad early next week and I’m looking forward to working with him at training and on match days.”

5.39pm: Coleraine midfielder Ronan Wilson has joined Harland and Wolff Welders on a permanent deal. Wilson enjoyed a loan stint at the Welders last season.

5.34pm: Crusaders striker Brandon Doyle has joined Championship league leaders Annagh United on loan until January

5.11pm: As reported by Belfast Telegraph Sport this morning, Glentoran have signed former Wimbledon striker David Fisher.

Upon signing the 21 year-old, Warren Feeney said: “David is a player I’m familiar with as he played against my team in England last season. He was very impressive then so I’m delighted to get him as I think he’ll be a significant asset to us in our league campaign and increases our attacking options well. He’s the sort of lad who will settle in quickly and make a strong contribution.”

Leaving The Oval is goalkeeper Michael Argyrides who has joined Harland and Wolff Welders. The Canadian enjoyed a successful loan stint at the Welders last season.

2pm: Dundela have announced the arrival of midfielder Owen Madine, who makes the move to Wilgar Park from Sweden’s Ytterhogdals IK after receiving international clearance.

The 19-year-old has previously played for Queen’s University and was a youth player at Glenavon and Glentoran.

Dundela have also confirmed that striker Connal Curran has left the club and has linked up with Dollingstown.

1.40pm: Dungannon Swifts have strengthened their scoring options with the arrival of 23-year-old Thomas Maguire from Larne.

The former Northern Ireland Under-17 international also played for Rotherham, Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town and was a key target for Rodney McAree.

“I’m delighted to get Thomas eventually, I’ve been a huge admirer of him ever since he played for Cliftonville,” praised the boss.

"I worked with him briefly at Warrenpoint as well and I worked with him very briefly at Glentoran also and would love to have worked with him at that stage also. Fortunately for him he got a move to Larne but I’m delighted now to get the opportunity.

"He’s a great lad, scores goals, can create goals, honest as the day is long and is someone who will add a lot of quality to our squad.”

12.00pm: Bangor have signed Larne defender Ali Omar on a season-long loan. The former QPR man made just three appearances for the Inver Reds.

10.03am: Coleraine have confirmed that Northern Ireland youth winger Luca Doherty will spend the season on loan at Limavady United.

Doherty started the season training with the first team squad and made his senior debut in last week’s draw with Dungannon Swifts, but will now head to the Roesiders for the entire campaign.

“Luca is probably at the stage where he’s outgrown the Under-20s and needs to play men’s football,” said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

“He has made good progress, especially over pre-season, and we believe now is the time to test him regularly in a man’s environment.

“We know with Lewis Tosh being there and how Paul (Owens) operates that Luca will be well looked after.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and we will monitor his progress.”

10am: Cliftonville kick things off in the Premiership with the signing of Northern Ireland Under-18 defender Reece Jordan from Portadown on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old left-back, who made his senior debut in May 2021, will go straight into the line-up for Saturday’s game against Glentoran per the club’s announcement.

“I see this signing as a signal of our intent as a club,” explained manager Jim Magilton.

“We’re very much in a building project at the minute and we’re looking to the future in terms of the profile of a lot of the players we’ve brought in. There’s no age limit on that – it doesn’t matter how young someone is, it’s all about how good they are and much better we believe they can be in the future.

“Gerard Lyttle has worked with Reece in the underage set-up with Northern Ireland, so we have a very clear knowledge of what we’re getting with him.

“Reece is an ambitious player who is desperate to learn and we believe he can really bring his game on at Cliftonville. He’s done great work at Portadown, he has some good experience under his belt despite being so young and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

9.57am: Annagh United have confirmed the loan signing of Glenavon midfielder Jamie Doran, who has moved to the Championship on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is coming off a season where he made 20 appearances for the Lurgan Blues and had already played four times this campaign.

9am: Ballyclare Comrades are the first team to sign someone on deadline day as they add depth at goalkeeper, bringing in Billy McDowell from Moyola Park.

The shot stopper had a big season with Coleraine last year, playing in the UEFA Youth League and also in the North West Cup.