Irish League escapes shutdown but games are hit by Covid as concerns grow

Club chairmen hope the show can go on as NI Executive tighten restrictions

The Irish League has escaped another shutdown but concerns are growing after the Covid-19 pandemic sparked further postponements on Tuesday.

Saturday's Ballymena United v Coleraine game and the Carrick Rangers v Larne derby have been postponed, along with next Tuesday's match between the Sky Blues and Glenavon.

Carrick will now play Coleraine on Saturday in a rescheduled Premiership fixture.

The Public Health Authority said two cases had been found "within individuals" on the field in Saturday's Larne v Ballymena United fixture.

A letter from the PHA to both Larne and Ballymena United said it was notifying participants of the requirement to isolate for 10 days. United have said one of their players returned a positive test and Larne stated: "We were notified earlier today by the Public Health Agency that our first team squad recently came in contact with two people who have since tested positive. This means a number of our coaching staff and first team squad members must isolate for the required period of time."

Elite sport - the Danske Bank Premiership and Ulster Rugby - was shut down from December 26 to January 2 but Irish League chiefs are hoping the show can go on. Sky Blues chairman John Taggart said: "Twenty-two games before the end of May, when the league can be called, is still very possible. Hopefully the vaccine will make a difference."

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said: "I noted elite sport is carrying on behind closed doors in Scotland and I was given no indication that could change here."

Further postponements are a concern for the Irish League while the Covid-19 infection rate remains high.

This season's Premiership has been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks and the festive fixtures on Boxing Day and December 29 were pushed back due to the NI Executive's strict lockdown.

Matches are allowed to continue as an 'elite sport' with no supporters permitted in stadiums under current restrictions but a further shutdown cannot be ruled out.

The Championship season has been unable to start and the Irish Cup has also been put on hold as an Irish FA request to grant them both elite status was rejected.

The 2019-2020 Danske Bank Premiership campaign was frozen at the 31-match mark back in March and never restarted.

McGivern added: "At least our supporters can still watch football, even if they can't attend matches.

"I thought a complete shutdown like we had in March was unlikely but you can't be sure of that. I'm still hopeful games can be played, however cup competitions may suffer.

"It's all about risk and if the risk is too great there will be action taken. We will see."

Kofi Balmer and David McDaid at Inver Park on Saturday

There is also no regular Covid-19 testing within the Premiership and the players aren't living in any type of protective bubble.

Coleraine ace Jamie Glackin commented on Twitter: "I understand fans want the Irish League to go ahead.. But tbh (to be honest) think of the players before anything, it's us who would be affected not you, things need to be put into perspective here quickly!"

Ballymena United stated on their official Twitter account: "After receiving confirmation of a positive Covid test result and following guidance from the PHA, we have requested and received approval from NIFL for our games at home to Coleraine (09/01/21) and away to Glenavon (12/01/21) to be postponed in line with NIFL Covid-19 Case Policy."

Taggart added: "A player tested positive so players and management need to self-isolate.

"The frustration is we don't have fans in the ground but we are always aware of the reality people are in intensive care and losing their lives.

"Football isn't the most important thing. At least games are streamed and fans can watch matches."

The postponement of the Ballymena United v Coleraine fixture is likely to hasten Cathair Friel's move from the Sky Blues to the Bannsiders.