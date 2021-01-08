Irish League faces fresh shutdown calls as referees threaten withdrawal following positive tests

Further reason for season to be halted as Big Two one of three games postponed

Irish League officials could pull out of matches if the rising trend of positive tests within local football continues.

The Northern Ireland Football League is coming under huge pressure to pause the Danske Bank Premiership season.

Covid-19 outbreaks have led to further postponements, including tomorrow's Big Two clash at Windsor Park and Portadown's home game with Glenavon, as well as Linfield's home game with Coleraine next Friday.

Three other games were called off earlier this week because of Covid-19, following last weekend's Larne-Ballymena game.

On Wednesday, the majority of clubs expressed a desire to continue playing during the current lockdown, however the further postponements have sparked fears the season will have to stop.

With the pandemic remaining a serious ongoing health crisis, there is no certainty the Premiership, which started in mid-October, will now be able to finish.

It also emerged yesterday that officials were prepared to withdraw from fixtures if Covid-19 cases in the local game continued to rise.

With no Covid-19 testing or protective bubbles in operation, a number of players and Larne owner Kenny Bruce claimed there was too great a health risk for games to continue, and these call-offs add weight to that argument. The NI Executive has given the green light for elite sport to continue behind closed doors and, although most clubs expressed a desire to play on this week, the series of call-offs has created one headache too many for NIFL.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said: "We are disappointed that the Big Two fixture has been postponed again but we must all follow the Covid-19 protocols, and the welfare of our players, staff and the wider community must be the No.1 priority."

There are three matches still scheduled for tomorrow - Cliftonville v Crusaders, Carrick Rangers v Coleraine and Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts.

But at a time when the country is battling a virus which is claiming lives and leaving our hospitals under considerable pressure, Irish League football is being asked to take a step back and assess the big picture.

Referees have tested positive in recent weeks and four are self-isolating following the Larne-Ballymena match last Saturday.

NI Referees' Association chairman Paul Larkin commented: "This has raised serious concerns among our Elite panel of referees."

Larkin added: “Our referees are content to continue to officiate and have called on the local football authorities to ensure that the Return to Football protocols are stringently applied across the board.

“However, if the rising positive numbers in local football continues, there may be a review of this, with many feeling that the time has come to withdraw from their matches for the safety of themselves and their families.”

Hopes of a 38-game Premiership campaign are now fading, and clubs will remember what happened last March when the league shut down and never resumed.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey argued earlier in the week that with Covid-19 testing, there was a much greater chance of the game continuing.

“As difficult and as disappointing as calling a halt would be, in some ways I think we’ve got to do what’s right,” he added.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce firmly believes that the season needed to take a break.

“There is simply no other choice but to put football on hold until this lockdown is relaxed,” said Bruce on his Twitter account, before the decision was made to continue playing.

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O’Neill and Coleraine ace Jamie Glackin also shared their concerns on social media.

NIFL stated last night: “The NI Football League can advise of the postponement of three further Danske Bank Premiership matches.

“Linfield v Glentoran and Portadown v Glenavon (both Saturday 9 January) are now off. In addition Linfield v Coleraine (Friday 15 January) is also postponed.

“The postponements have been requested and confirmed in line with the NI Football League’s Covid Case Policy.”

Following last weekend’s Larne-Ballymena match, tomorrow’s fixtures between Ballymena and Coleraine and Larne and Carrick Rangers were postponed along with next Wednesday’s encounter between Glenavon and the Sky Blues.

Linfield have, meanwhile, allowed striker Brandon Doyle to return to Warrenpoint Town on loan.

“Brandon was previously on loan with Warrenpoint, so he will settle in easily, and I want to wish him every success for the duration of his loan spell with Warrenpoint,” said Blues boss David Healy, whose defender Ethan Boyle has been linked with a move to Waterford.

• FORMER Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell has been appointed Dundalk’s new full-time academy manager.