Irish League fixtures further impacted by weather as Saturday's schedule hit by postponements

Tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership games at the Newry Showgrounds and Shamrock Park have been postponed following Friday afternoon pitch inspections.

The clash between Newry City and Glentoran – which is due to be Rodney McAree’s first game as Glens manager – has been rearranged for 3pm tomorrow. However, the game will be subject to a Saturday morning (11am) pitch inspection.

Portadown’s game against Carrick Rangers has also failed a Friday afternoon inspection. There are no plans to play the Shamrock Park fixture this weekend.

Saturday's game at Stangmore Park between Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon is subject to an early morning pitch inspection.

In the Lough 41 Championship, Saturday's clash between Institute and Ballinamallard United at the Brandywell has already been postponed.

In the Premier Intermediate League, PSNI and Bangor's meeting at The Dub has been postponed after it failed an early morning pitch inspection.