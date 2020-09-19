Irish League fixtures in full: Early derbies mean Premiership is back with a bang as Coleraine host Ballymena and Glenavon face Portadown on opening day
Three of the four big derby matches in the Danske Bank Premiership take place over the first two match-days as the Irish League gets back with a bang next month.
The top tier with kick-off on Saturday 17 October, when champions Linfield begin their title defence at home to Carrick Rangers, Coleraine host their rivals Ballymena United and newly-promoted Portadown get an early visit to their neighbours Glenavon.
In match-day two, Crusaders host the north Belfast derby against Cliftonville while the Big Two don't face off until round five, when Linfield host Glentoran on Tuesday 10 November.
The post-split season will commence on Saturday 30 April 2020 with the final round of fixtures for the 2020/21 Danske Bank Premiership season taking place on Saturday 22 May 2020.
On releasing the fixtures, the NI Football League said: "The return of supporters to Premiership stadiums remains a priority for the NI Football League and member clubs with discussions ongoing between key stakeholders including, government departments, local authorities and other sporting bodies."
"Supporters should note that games may be subject to change for broadcasting purposes.
Fixtures for the new Championship and Premier Intermediate League seasons are still unconfirmed and will be communicated at the earliest availability following the conclusion of the ongoing appeal regarding the curtailment of the 2019/20 season lodged with the IFA Appeals Board.
Danske Bank Premiership 20/21 pre-split fixtures
Round 1: Saturday 17 October 2020 3pm
Cliftonville v Glentoran
Coleraine v Ballymena United
Glenavon v Portadown
Larne v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders
Round 2: Saturday 24 October 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Linfield
Carrick Rangers v Larne
Crusaders v Cliftonville
Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran v Glenavon
Portadown v Coleraine
Round 3: Saturday 31 October 2020 3pm
Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers
Coleraine v Glentoran
Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Ballymena United
Linfield v Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town v Portadown
Round 4: Saturday 7 November 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Crusaders
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town Solitude
Glenavon v Coleraine
Glentoran v Larne
Portadown v Linfield
Round 5: Tuesday 10 November 2020 7.45pm
Ballymena United v Glenavon Ballymena
Carrick Rangers v Portadown
Crusaders v Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Linfield v Glentoran
Warrenpoint Town v Larne
Round 6: Saturday 14 November 2020 3pm
Cliftonville v Ballymena United
Coleraine v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Portadown
Glenavon v Carrick Rangers
Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town
Larne v Crusaders
Round 7: Saturday 21 November 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town
Carrick Rangers v Coleraine
Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Cliftonville
Linfield v Glenavon
Portadown v Glentoran
Round 8: Saturday 28 November 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers
Cliftonville v Portadown
Coleraine v Larne
Glenavon v Crusaders
Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town v Linfield
Round 9: Saturday 5 December 2020 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders v Glentoran
Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine
Larne v Glenavon
Linfield v Cliftonville
Portadown v Ballymena United
Round 10: Saturday 12 December 2020 3pm
Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders v Portadown
Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Glenavon v Cliftonville
Glentoran v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Linfield
Round 11: Saturday 19 December 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Glentoran
Carrick Rangers v Crusaders
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Linfield v Dungannon Swifts
Portadown v Larne
Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon
Round 12: Saturday 26 December 2020 3pm
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Carrick Rangers v Larne
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Linfield v Glentoran
Portadown v Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts
Round 13: Tuesday 29 December 2020 7.45pm
Coleraine v Portadown
Crusaders v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Larne v Warrenpoint Town
Round 14: Saturday 2 January 2021 3pm
Coleraine v Carrick Rangers
Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Glenavon v Linfield
Glentoran v Portadown
Larne v Ballymena United
Round 15: Saturday 16 January 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Crusaders
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Cliftonville v Larne
Linfield v Coleraine
Portadown v Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran
Round 16: Saturday 23 January 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Cliftonville
Carrick Rangers v Portadown
Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts
Crusaders v Larne
Glenavon v Glentoran
Linfield v Warrenpoint Town
Round 17: Tuesday 26 January 2021 7.45pm
Cliftonville v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon
Glentoran v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Coleraine
Portadown v Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United
Round 18: Saturday 30 January 2021 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United
Cliftonville v Glenavon
Coleraine v Crusaders
Larne v Glentoran
Linfield v Dungannon Swifts
Portadown v Warrenpoint Town
Round 19: Tuesday 2 February 2021 7.45pm
Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Glentoran
Glenavon v Larne
Linfield v Portadown
Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers
Round 20: Tuesday 9 February 2021 7.45pm
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town
Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders
Glenavon v Coleraine
Glentoran v Ballymena United
Larne v Portadown
Round 21: Saturday 13 February 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Linfield
Crusaders v Carrick Rangers
Glentoran v Coleraine
Larne v Dungannon Swifts
Portadown v Cliftonville
Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon
Round 22: Saturday 27 February 2021 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville
Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders v Glenavon Seaview
Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran
Linfield v Larne
Portadown v Ballymena United
Round 23: Tuesday 2 March 2021 7.45pm
Cliftonville v Ballymena United
Coleraine v Portadown
Glenavon v Carrick Rangers
Glentoran v Linfield
Larne v Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts
Round 24: Saturday 6 March 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Larne
Carrick Rangers v Glentoran
Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town
Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine
Linfield v Cliftonville
Portadown v Glenavon
Round 25: Saturday 20 March 2021 3pm
Coleraine v Carrick Rangers
Crusaders v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Portadown
Glentoran v Glenavon
Larne v Cliftonville
Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United
Round 26: Saturday 27 March 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts
Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Glenavon v Larne
Glentoran v Crusaders
Portadown v Linfield
Round 27: Tuesday 30 March 2021 7.45pm
Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers
Cliftonville v Glentoran
Coleraine v Larne
Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon
Linfield v Warrenpoint Town
Portadown v Crusaders
Round 28: Saturday 3 April 2021 3pm
Coleraine v Glenavon
Crusaders v Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts v Linfield
Glentoran v Portadown
Larne Carrick v Rangers
Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville
Round 29: Tuesday 6 April 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Glentoran
Carrick Rangers v Crusaders
Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town
Linfield v Coleraine
Portadown v Larne
Round 30: Saturday 10 April 2021 3pm
Crusaders v Cliftonville
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Linfield
Portadown v Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine
Round 31: Saturday 17 April 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Portadown
Cliftonville v Glenavon
Coleraine v Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts v Larne
Linfield v Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran
Round 32: Tuesday 20 April 2021 7.45pm
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine v Glentoran
Crusaders v Glenavon
Larne v Warrenpoint Town
Linfield v Ballymena United
Portadown v Cliftonville
Round 33: Saturday 24 April 2021 3pm
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders
Glenavon v Linfield
Glentoran v Larne
Warrenpoint Town v Portadown