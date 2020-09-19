Irish League fixtures in full: Early derbies mean Premiership is back with a bang as Coleraine host Ballymena and Glenavon face Portadown on opening day

Rivals Ballymena United and Coleraine go head to head on the Irish League's opening day.

Three of the four big derby matches in the Danske Bank Premiership take place over the first two match-days as the Irish League gets back with a bang next month.

The top tier with kick-off on Saturday 17 October, when champions Linfield begin their title defence at home to Carrick Rangers, Coleraine host their rivals Ballymena United and newly-promoted Portadown get an early visit to their neighbours Glenavon.

In match-day two, Crusaders host the north Belfast derby against Cliftonville while the Big Two don't face off until round five, when Linfield host Glentoran on Tuesday 10 November.

The post-split season will commence on Saturday 30 April 2020 with the final round of fixtures for the 2020/21 Danske Bank Premiership season taking place on Saturday 22 May 2020.

On releasing the fixtures, the NI Football League said: "The return of supporters to Premiership stadiums remains a priority for the NI Football League and member clubs with discussions ongoing between key stakeholders including, government departments, local authorities and other sporting bodies."

"Supporters should note that games may be subject to change for broadcasting purposes.

Fixtures for the new Championship and Premier Intermediate League seasons are still unconfirmed and will be communicated at the earliest availability following the conclusion of the ongoing appeal regarding the curtailment of the 2019/20 season lodged with the IFA Appeals Board.

Danske Bank Premiership 20/21 pre-split fixtures

Round 1: Saturday 17 October 2020 3pm

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Portadown

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Round 2: Saturday 24 October 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Linfield

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Glenavon

Portadown v Coleraine

Round 3: Saturday 31 October 2020 3pm

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Glentoran

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Ballymena United

Linfield v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Portadown

Round 4: Saturday 7 November 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town Solitude

Glenavon v Coleraine

Glentoran v Larne

Portadown v Linfield

Round 5: Tuesday 10 November 2020 7.45pm

Ballymena United v Glenavon Ballymena

Carrick Rangers v Portadown

Crusaders v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Linfield v Glentoran

Warrenpoint Town v Larne

Round 6: Saturday 14 November 2020 3pm

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Larne v Crusaders

Round 7: Saturday 21 November 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Cliftonville

Linfield v Glenavon

Portadown v Glentoran

Round 8: Saturday 28 November 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville v Portadown

Coleraine v Larne

Glenavon v Crusaders

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Linfield

Round 9: Saturday 5 December 2020 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Larne v Glenavon

Linfield v Cliftonville

Portadown v Ballymena United

Round 10: Saturday 12 December 2020 3pm

Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Linfield

Round 11: Saturday 19 December 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Larne

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon

Round 12: Saturday 26 December 2020 3pm

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Round 13: Tuesday 29 December 2020 7.45pm

Coleraine v Portadown

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Round 14: Saturday 2 January 2021 3pm

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Portadown

Larne v Ballymena United

Round 15: Saturday 16 January 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Larne

Linfield v Coleraine

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Round 16: Saturday 23 January 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Carrick Rangers v Portadown

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Larne

Glenavon v Glentoran

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Round 17: Tuesday 26 January 2021 7.45pm

Cliftonville v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Coleraine

Portadown v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Round 18: Saturday 30 January 2021 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Crusaders

Larne v Glentoran

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Round 19: Tuesday 2 February 2021 7.45pm

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Glentoran

Glenavon v Larne

Linfield v Portadown

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

Round 20: Tuesday 9 February 2021 7.45pm

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glenavon v Coleraine

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Larne v Portadown

Round 21: Saturday 13 February 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Linfield

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Coleraine

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon

Round 22: Saturday 27 February 2021 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Glenavon Seaview

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Linfield v Larne

Portadown v Ballymena United

Round 23: Tuesday 2 March 2021 7.45pm

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Portadown

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Linfield

Larne v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Round 24: Saturday 6 March 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Larne

Carrick Rangers v Glentoran

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Linfield v Cliftonville

Portadown v Glenavon

Round 25: Saturday 20 March 2021 3pm

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Glentoran v Glenavon

Larne v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Round 26: Saturday 27 March 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Glenavon v Larne

Glentoran v Crusaders

Portadown v Linfield

Round 27: Tuesday 30 March 2021 7.45pm

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Coleraine v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Portadown v Crusaders

Round 28: Saturday 3 April 2021 3pm

Coleraine v Glenavon

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Glentoran v Portadown

Larne Carrick v Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville

Round 29: Tuesday 6 April 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Linfield v Coleraine

Portadown v Larne

Round 30: Saturday 10 April 2021 3pm

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Linfield

Portadown v Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine

Round 31: Saturday 17 April 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Portadown

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Round 32: Tuesday 20 April 2021 7.45pm

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Glenavon

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Linfield v Ballymena United

Portadown v Cliftonville

Round 33: Saturday 24 April 2021 3pm

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Larne

Warrenpoint Town v Portadown