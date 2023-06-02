Irish League football club director passes away following illness

The club director of Ards FC has passed away this week following a short illness, aged 64.

John Heron died on Thursday (June 1) and has been described by the club as “a lifelong supporter who rarely missed a game, like his father”.

In an online tribute, the Lough 41 Championship club said: “Ards Football Club is devastated to announce the death of club director John Heron.

“Like his father, John was a lifelong Ards supporter who rarely missed a game. He joined the board of directors in 2019, serving the club with diligence and enthusiasm.”

Club chairman Warren Patton said: "John's death has come as terrible shock to everyone at the club.

"He had a deep love and knowledge of all things Ards FC. He was also a keen artist and his fantastic painting of famous players from down the decades hangs in the home of most Ards fans.

"Our thoughts at this time are with John's wife Mary and the entire Heron family. Everyone connected with the club will miss John dearly."

Ards FC’s women’s team also paid their respects, adding that their thoughts and prayers are with John’s family and loved ones.