Irish League Golden Boot: Red-hot duo are delighted to be top of the scoring charts

Matthew Shevlin and Ronan Hale have today been unveiled as joint Golden Boot winners for the 2022-23 season with 29 goals each.

It looked like Coleraine striker Shevlin wouldn’t be caught, but a strong end to the season saw Cliftonville goal machine Hale share the honours.

The competition between the two 24-year-olds was fierce as Hale tried to reel in the early pacesetter, and he was buoyed when he found out the award covers all the main trophies, not just the Premiership.

“I actually remember that Shevy was ahead of me by a good few and I ended up scoring four against Carrick (in the League Cup in October),” said Hale.

“I think it was Ryan Curran who actually told me that it was all competitions and it brought me back in there and I just went on a roll and then I was level with him.

“After that we were just going neck and neck and we ended up sharing it. It feels good. You’re going to do your best all season and obviously me and Matty have shared it.

“But you’ve scored the most goals in all competitions, it’s a great feeling. And it’s just reward for a good season you’ve had. It didn’t turn out as well as we wanted as a team, but we’ll go again next season.

“But it’s good to get the personal award.”

Matthew Shevlin knew he could improve in the 2022-23 campaign

Shevlin joined Coleraine from Linfield two years ago and after a successful first season, he was full of confidence going into the campaign just finished.

“To be honest, I thought I would have a good season before a ball was kicked, following on from last year,” said the Ballymena man. “You have to back yourself as a striker.

“I scored 22 goals last season and I knew there was more in me.

“I had a good pre-season and the club made a few good signings so I knew I was going to get a lot of chances this season, and I’m happy with how things worked out.

“We had good players anyway, with the likes of Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry creating a lot of chances.

“We also changed our style of play a bit at the start of the season. We started playing a bit more football and went a little bit less direct.

“Lee Lynch came in, Dean Jarvis came in, Evan McLaughlin was there so it was a mix of who we had and who we brought in.

“It was a good blend and I knew the chances would follow for me.

“One of the most euphoric moments of the season was the comeback against Cliftonville in the Semi-Final of the League Cup.

“Away from home, nobody gave us a chance because they were so strong at home at that stage. Getting it back to 2-2 late on and winning on penalties with all our fans on a cold Tuesday night was a great feeling.

“I’d say my most memorable goal was against Ballymena on Boxing Day at the Coleraine Showgrounds. I think there were nearly 4,000 people there, and it was my favourite and best goal of the season.”