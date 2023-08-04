Irish League icon David Jeffrey admits change of heart and gives thumbs up to summer football

Legendary Irish League manager and Belfast Telegraph columnist David Jeffrey admits he has changed his mind about summer football

Irish League legend David Jeffrey says he now believes summer football would transform the game in a positive way.

In his new Belfast Telegraph column, which starts today, the former Linfield and Ballymena United boss admits he has changed his mind on the hot topic.

Jeffrey, who led Linfield to a staggering 31 trophies over a 17-and-a-half-year stint up to 2014, says: “After much deliberation, I’ve changed my mind.”

He added: “I believe a move to summer football in the Irish League would benefit the game here considerably. It would grow exponentially.

“Why? The main reason must be the incredible financial rewards of progressing once you qualify for Europe. But if summer football is to go ahead, it has to have a major financial benefit for all. And I’m talking about the entire football pyramid, right down to the PIL.

“It makes sense from a playing and commercial sense. Attendances would no doubt increase.

“I would be in favour of the season starting in March and concluding at the end of October, start of November.

“I have no agenda or indeed self-interest with regard to summer football, I just believe it could make a radical difference to our cherished League moving forward. Be brave, be bold and I would fully encourage the powers that be to make the leap…”