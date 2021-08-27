Irish League is getting stronger every year and that’s great for our game, claims Stephen Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is a man who likes to look forward rather than back and that’s a sensible approach after emerging from an emotionally draining season to forget.

The campaign ended with penalty shootout heartbreak in the Irish Cup semi-finals against Larne and European play-off semi-finals against Cliftonville as salt was added to the north Belfast club’s wounds.

Their luck was out when Michael Ruddy’s penalty crossing the line wasn’t spotted by the officials at Solitude and the Crues were so upset after their Irish Cup loss at Mourneview Park, they fired a protest off to the Irish FA.

This can be a game of fine margins but Crusaders’ form over the season wasn’t good enough, they lost matches they shouldn’t have and never came close to the consistency required to sustain a challenge for the title.

And the Shore Road men face a daunting climb back to the top as the big spending full-time regimes of Linfield, Glentoran and Larne are threatening to dominate for years.

Ahead of the new season, it’s hoped that Josh Robinson will add steel and experience to the backline and Johnny McMurray can find the killer touch up front.

Jordan Forsythe’s new contract was also welcome news, just when it looked he could be on the move.

Jonny Frazer and Brandon Doyle will look to impress, while moving on to new challenges are Jamie McGonigle, Rodney Brown, Michael Ruddy, David Cushley and Andrew Clarke.

Look around the league and you will find talented squads with depth. Baxter has always wanted his side to be playing their football in the top four but that’s going to require a significant improvement in form.

Tomorrow’s opener against Linfield at Windsor Park is an opportunity for the Crues to fire out a warning they mean business this season but they will need to find more gears to win over the doubters.

“When you analyse any season, you break it into quarters or thirds,” says Baxter who steered the Crues to titles in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

“We had a good start, then a blip when we didn’t do well for a few games. We came back with a run then it changed again. There were injuries and little things like very late goals affected us.

“We actually produced a strong run to make the top six and reach the Irish Cup semi-finals, winning big games at Glentoran and Coleraine. There were some highlights, some things I wasn’t pleased about but we will reflect on as a team and try to improve.

“The league has got stronger so you need a lot in your armoury to mount a serious league challenge, it’s the same challenge for everyone.”

Baxter has golden memories of winning titles as a player and manager but there’s a different level of professionalism in today’s game which makes it compelling to watch and hard to pick a winner.

The former Linfield and Crusaders striker added: “I’ve been very fortunate to play and manage in the game and you can think back to the excellent Linfield and Glentoran teams. It’s had to compare teams over the generations, particularly when you had players like Billy Caskey and Jim Cleary dominating for the Glens or David Jeffrey and Alan Dornan for Linfield as well as other household names.

“They were superb teams, ultra successful and it’s hard to compare but today’s league has a modernisation of the facilities and professionalism. Everything has got bigger, brighter and better.

“You have excellence in standards from your physio and video departments to stats and even how we feed players. Everything is at a different level and that has attracted players from other leagues, then when you have better players you have a better standard. It’s really improved the game.”

Talks with Forsythe produced the desired result and Baxter is looking forward with optimism.

“I don’t think it was in doubt, a few things went on around it but we were able to talk to Jordan, he was keen to stay and we are very glad he has chosen to do so,” he says. “Josh (Robinson) has also come in and given us strength and experience in the defence.

“It’s been a very busy few weeks, managers have contracts to deal with and we are chasing players all over the British Isles while dealing with Covid-19 but it’s been enjoyable and you get that air of excitement about a new season starting.”

It’s hoped the coronavirus will create less havoc this season and the return of supporters will give everyone a lift.

The Crues are still carrying out testing twice a week and Baxter has spoken to his players about getting a vaccination.

“We did speak as a group about vaccinations, it is a personal decision but we did recommend that the players get the vaccine,” said Baxter. “I think we have a good 80 to 85% vaccinated and that is good.”