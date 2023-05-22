Irish League is too strong for troublemakers to spoil, says Glentoran’s Aaron McCarey

Danske Bank Premiership

Positive vibe: Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey is excited by the rise in standards across the Premiership

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey says the tiny minority of supporters who misbehave at Irish League grounds will not ruin the game for everyone else.

The NI Football League has reported another 10% increase on Premiership attendances for the 2022/23 season but there has been a darker side to the game with outbreaks of spectator misconduct.

Sectarian chanting, the throwing of missiles, the use of flares and supporter encroachment onto the pitch have been major areas of concern.

The Belfast Telegraph disclosed last month that the PSNI is setting up a special unit and ‘bespoke football strategy’ to tackle the problem.

In February, the IFA Disciplinary Committee banned Linfield supporters from attending an Irish Premiership match against Newry City at Windsor Park following crowd misconduct during a League game with Glentoran at The Oval earlier that month when objects were hurled on to the pitch, hitting opposition players, including Glens stopper McCarey.

The Blues appealed the decision and the IFA lifted the proposed stadium ban on Linfield fans and instead fined the club £7,500.

Several clubs punished by the IFA have condemned troublemakers in their support but they have been powerless to stop a few unsavoury incidents.

McCarey insists that any minor crowd trouble will not damage a product that is improving and growing.

“That side of the game doesn’t really bother me,” said the 31-year-old.

“I think the League is in a healthy place. The attendances are growing and supporters are very passionate. They generate a great atmosphere at the games and that helps the League.

“Unfortunately, sometimes when these incidents happen it’s just a minority of people involved. It’s not every supporter and a club’s fans can get a bad name because of it. I have to stress that it is just a minority. In general, the League has progressed and become extremely competitive from top to bottom.”

Glentoran celebrated their first European play-off final success when they swept past Cliftonville 2-0 last weekend.

Rodney McAree’s side will join Larne, Linfield and Crusaders on the European stage this summer.

The Glens have embraced a full-time structure, similar to Larne and the Blues, and former Cliftonville stopper McCarey says that approach will continue to drive up standards.

“People have talked about the full-time teams not being good for the League but I have to disagree with that,” he added.

“It has improved the League. The majority of Leagues across Europe have a dominant team whereas the Irish League is very competitive.

“Results show that over the course of the season. The challenge with going full-time is the sustainability part and you don’t want to see clubs going to the wall while trying to achieve that.

“It’s up to each individual club to assess how they can structure themselves and the groundwork is there with academies.

“Hopefully we can get a good few pounds for our young players and that can benefit the club so it can be sustainable.

“The League has produced top young talent like Sean Moore at Cliftonville and our own Terry Devlin. The clubs are working hard on developing players and will reap the rewards.

“Clubs also need to do the right thing for the player who is perhaps on a short-term contract and will leave for a smaller fee.

“But the League’s profile is rising and European success can enhance it further.”