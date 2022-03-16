Irish League matches should be played across whole weekend, says NIFL chief Gerard Lawlor

NIFL chief believes spreading out top-flight action will pay dividends

Sunday football proved to be a huge hit for this season’s BetMcLean League Cup final between Cliftonville and Coleraine and according to Gerard Lawlor it is here to stay.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive says that the extra-time classic at Windsor Park won’t be a one-off.

Moving forward, League Cup deciders will continue to take place on a Sunday in March and Lawlor says if clubs don’t want to go along with that they should NOT enter the competition in the future.

Over 11,000 turned out for Cliftonville’s compelling 4-3 victory in which substitutes Joe Gormley and Paul O’Neill were super, scoring twice apiece in the comeback victory to give Paddy McLaughlin his second trophy as Reds manager and keep the north Belfast side on course for a treble with the Premiership title and Irish Cup glory also possible this term.

After a dull as dishwater first half, the drama flowed in the second period and extra-time, with Coleraine’s James McLaughlin red carded, giving the large crowd and Sky Sports viewers plenty of entertainment — and NIFL staff a warm glow that their hard work in setting up the ground-breaking final had been rewarded.

While League Cup finals on a Sunday are now a must for NIFL, Lawlor and co are also aiming to bring Sunday football to the fore in the Premiership as part of a weekend package for the top flight of Northern Ireland.

Lawlor has spoken previously about a Friday, Saturday and Sunday spectacular every week in the Irish League but with the feel-good factor of the weekend still swirling around, there is now serious intent to make that vision a reality.

“To keep moving forward we have to look at the bigger picture and all over the world football is no longer solely played at 3pm on a Saturday,” says Lawlor.

“I think we need to have a game every Friday night in the Irish League, there are the Saturday afternoon games, potentially with some earlier and later kick-offs than 3pm, and then the Sunday.

“There really is nothing to stop our clubs playing league games on a Sunday. We have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves and I feel there is an appetite for Sunday football.

“I know Larne are getting fantastic crowds on Friday nights and Glentoran also like Friday nights and we must look to do what is best for the clubs and the league as a whole. If that means having games across every weekend we should be looking to do that.”

Lawlor will engage with all the clubs to discuss next steps. He will be greatly encouraged that Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has said that the Blues, who up until recently had a ‘never on a Sunday’ playing rule, would compete in a League Cup final on a Sunday.

On the historic clash between Cliftonville and Coleraine, Lawlor says: “It was a massive success. We have to be happy with the occasion.

“This is the start of a project and one I’m proud of and I’m very proud of our team that they have delivered. It’s a strong building block for us to go forward and I think it has set the competition alight.

“At half-time I was sitting with my head in my hands thinking this was the worst game of football ever but then thankfully Oran Kearney and Paddy McLaughlin managed to bring it to life in their half-time team-talks and what an amazing second half and extra-time.

“We would be crazy not to continue playing the final on a Sunday. It is not my decision and ultimately that rests with the NIFL Board but they are very supportive of me and I will be making a recommendation that from here we go forward and play the final on a Sunday, especially for the next three years and then see where it takes us.

“To not play it on a Sunday next year would be a massive mistake and an own goal.

“I’m not saying the total Irish League goes to a Sunday but for the League Cup final the recommendation is that we play the final on Sunday in middle to late March and if clubs feel they can’t enter the competition we have to show leadership and can’t hold the rest back because of a minority.

“We will talk to our member clubs and consult with them but the final is on a Sunday and if you don’t wish to play it then you don’t enter the competition. That’s the way I believe it should be.

“The one thing that really pleased me probably more than anything was that on Sunday the Irish League family came together. We had eight out of the other 10 Premiership managers at the match and a representative there from every club.

“It was an opportunity for people to communicate, get to know each other and build relationships which is something we have been missing in the Irish League.”