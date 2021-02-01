Irish League must bring back Under-20 division as suspension is killing us, says Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Cliftonville 1 Glenavon 1

Gary Hamilton has called on the NI Football League to re-evaluate the suspension of reserve team football in the country.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Cliftonville at Solitude, the Glenavon chief admitted he would be forced to throw unfit players in at the deep end in the coming weeks as the Lurgan Blues bid to catch up on a fixture backlog.

While players will have no choice but to build match sharpness on the job, Hamilton is frustrated they haven't had the opportunity to do so at reserve level.

"The (suspension of the) under-20 league is killing us and that's one thing that severely needs looked at," he said.

"If you look at the southern league, they're still doing the underage teams playing as elite clubs so even if that was an option for our clubs, at least boys could get minutes and build themselves up.

"We're asking boys to do something that's really unfair in my opinion. The likes of Aaron Harmon hasn't played since pre-season for us and for me to throw him in would be hanging him out to dry.

"If he makes a mistake, of course football's football, the journalists or supporters or whoever will blame him but it's not his fault but, unfortunately, with the amount of games that's coming up within the next lock of weeks, we're going to have to use these boys at some stage.

"I'm a fair person and I don't like hanging people out to dry but that's the position I'm going to be putting people in at some stage."

In what was their first match in four weeks, Glenavon pulled ahead through a Danny Purkis penalty but saw their hopes of an impressive win dashed when Ryan Curran slammed home a late equaliser for the Reds.

Tomorrow's home date with Larne is the first of eight Premiership games on the Lurgan Blues' February schedule and, while he and his own players will be kept busy, Hamilton admitted he has sympathy for those whom the Covid-19 pandemic has frozen out of playing and watching the game - especially children.

"I feel so sorry for kids not being allowed to play football," he added.

"My kids are football daft and anybody that knows them knows they'd watch it 24/7, but I can even see the interest is going out of them.

"I don't think there's being enough said about it for the good of kids and their wellbeing.

"I know so many people who are really missing their football on a Saturday afternoon and if it's done safely, even if it was every other week, at least it would be something for them to look forward to.

"If it's done right and they're socially distanced and sitting with their families, I can't see the problem."

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, Breen (McMenamin, 46 mins), Harney, C Curran (Lowe, 56 mins), O'Connor, R Curran, McCrudden (Maguire, 70 mins), Donnelly, Bagnall, Doherty, Hale. Unused subs: Dunne, Casey, O'Brien, Teggart.

GLENAVON: Hyland, Coates (McNulty, 68 mins), Doyle, Purkis, Campbell (O'Mahony, 86 mins), Snoddy, Fitzpatrick (McCaffrey, 84 mins), McCloskey, Singleton, Garrett, Ward. Unused subs: Tuffey, Harmon, Norton.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Sean Ward

Match rating: 6/10