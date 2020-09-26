Irish League must kick off as planned with or without supporters, says Glentoran boss McDermott

Glens boss argues a delay would be pointless as key duo sign new deals

The Northern Ireland Football League's hopes of the season starting on October 17 rest on a knife-edge, amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland has passed 10,000 and there have been 273 new cases in the past 24 hours - that is the highest number of people testing positive under the current testing system.

Clubs had initially accepted that they could not resume competitive domestic action unless 50% of their capacity attendance could be reached, but that now appears highly unlikely.

Hundreds of fans have been able to attend pre-season friendly games and although 500 were allowed into Windsor Park for the Irish Cup final at the end of July, there are fears supporters may be shut out of matches when the season starts.

A 'circuit breaker' lockdown could see the league campaign placed in cold storage, deepening fears of a financial crisis affecting clubs.

Plans for fans to attend English sporting venues next month have been scrapped and the Stormont Executive is understandably concerned at the rise in the infection rate. Glentoran have been able to host around 600 fans in pre-season friendlies and before the scheduled league start they are due to face Bangor at The Oval in a County Antrim Shield tie on October 10.

"I think the league has to go ahead," argued Glens boss Mick McDermott. "There can't be any delay, the league has to start.

"Will there be fans in limited numbers? We don't know that but we are hopeful there will be a percentage of fans there.

"If there are no fans allowed into stadiums then we must find a solution but we have to start.

"We can't just kick the game down the road and do nothing until fans come back. You are just chasing an unknown date then.

"Do we need help from the Irish FA and government, similar to the game in the south? I don't know the answer but pay-per-view games is one option Glentoran have been looking at.

"We need to be creative, think differently than we did before, otherwise football might disappear for the rest of the year and we can't let that happen to our clubs."

McDermott has continued his rebuilding at The Oval by handing contract extensions to Hrvoje Plum and Paul O'Neill.

Plum is making good progress in his recovery from a cruciate injury and has been a huge hit with the fans since his arrival last summer from Croatian club Osijek. O'Neill joined the Glens over six years ago as a 14-year-old, and made his first-team debut in April 2017 when he had just turned 17.

"Hrvoje proved his quality last season, and he also proved his passion for Glentoran FC," the Glens chief said.

"During his period of rehabilitation he has dedicated himself to a future at our club and we believe it is important to repay that commitment. I look forward to having him back on the pitch in the early part of the new season.

"Paul is one of the brightest young talents in Northern Ireland. He has pace, power, quality, enthusiasm and a great eye for goal - he has a very bright future.

"More important than his football abilities is his character. He is humble and honest at all times, a great lad. I always enjoy working with Paul as he has a permanent hunger to learn and a desire to compete. With consistent performances he has a future in leagues beyond our shores."

Meanwhile, former Ballymena United and Cliftonville ace Ross Lavery has joined his brother Stefan at Armagh City.