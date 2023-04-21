Irish League must lose snobbery towards full-time set-ups: Kenny Bruce

Larne owner Kenny Bruce is excited for what the next few years can bring

Larne owner Kenny Bruce says he wants to drive snobbery out of Irish League football and has called for greater educational and full-time environments to make the game even healthier.

Bruce is struggling to keep his emotions in check as he prepares to watch his club lift the Gibson Cup tonight for the first time in their 134 year history.

A 2-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview last Friday clinched the championship as they became the first club from outside Belfast to secure domestic football’s top prize since Portadown in 2002.

Bruce’s financial backing for his hometown club since 2017 helped manager Tiernan Lynch’s vision become a reality in a full-time culture, while Inver Park has been transformed into a modern venue with thriving youth teams, an academy and scholarship programme.

From a team languishing at the bottom of the second tier of Northern Ireland football, Larne have reached the Premiership summit.

Performances on the pitch have won praise but there has also been widespread admiration at how the club’s infrastructure and bond with the community has been developed.

Larne’s progress has awakened other clubs and just this week Cliftonville announced plans to embrace a hybrid model with a more full-time ethos.

Bruce, who has invested more than £5million into Larne, feels the League is healthy with huge potential but there remains some snobbery he would like to kick into touch.

In particular, he wants clubs to explore more full-time opportunities and the Northern Ireland Football League to look at a full-time scholarship education programme for young players.

“I think our game is in an amazing place, a lot healthier than five-and-a-half years ago and Larne has played a part in that,” declared Bruce, who famously said he wanted to hear the Champions League music at Inver Park.

“Every club has improved in different areas and there is great potential.

“I’m excited to see how Gerard (Lawlor, Northern Ireland Football League CEO) and his team shape the future of the League.

“I would love to see a League-wide full-time scholarship education programme from ages 16 to 18. We work with the Steven Gerrard Academy and they are sensational at delivering education, achieving great things through academia for our children.

“Those kids are developing really fast. Our Under-18s, for the first time, are challenging to win the title and our 20s are getting better. The young people are growing in an environment where they can get full-time education and football, with coaches to develop them. We are working with the Northern Regional College and we lead with education and follow with football.

“Someone can come to our club from ages 16 to 20 with one last year of top-up to do for their degree having played full-time football for four years. I’d love to see NIFL embrace a League-wide education programme for young people aged 16 to 20 and we can also try to move away from part-time football. I don’t have a problem with part-time football — it’s the football snobbery.

“If we have more full-time environments, it would help our young people, the League and the Northern Ireland senior team as we will be spending more time developing our talent at home rather than sending them across the water at the ages of 15 or 16.

“Education and full-time environments are the key for removing football snobbery and allowing our League to flourish and get more of the credit it deserves.”

Larne can now pause on their remarkable journey to reflect on amazing progress but this is not a time to stand still.

As champions, they are the team to hunt down and the club must not take their eye off the ball. Bruce is confident that the hard yards are behind them and the foundations are in place for more success. After a short break at the end of the season, there will an opportunity to make the group stages of European competition, an achievement which Linfield came agonisingly close to grasping last summer.

“We feel that what we have achieved over the last five-and-a-half years is harder than what lies ahead for us,” argued Bruce, who co-founded online estate agent Purplebricks.

“There is a platform and foundations laid now which should mean the next five years are more straightforward for us.

“We had to sit in front of David McDaid in a run down Inver Park and convince him to join us and he bought into our vision.

“Of course we had to compete financially but it’s far easier to persuade a player to come to Larne in 2023 than it was back then. That’s a far easier conversation when you have a new stadium, facilities, great coaching staff and set-up.

“With that same energy, drive and desire combined with financial clout, we feel the next five years can be very exciting.

“We also want to reach the group stages of European competition and we will be trying hard over the next few years to achieve that.

“It’s a totally realistic target for Irish League clubs, the League winners have a great opportunity to reach the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

“I think that helps every club in its aspirations to be sustainable and invest in its academy and infrastructure.

“I was devastated for Linfield when they missed out on the group stages last year because I think they are a great example of how to challenge in those competitions over many years.

“I feel once one club achieves it more will follow thereafter.”