Irish League needs a top of the table Big Two rivalry, believes Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy admits he would take any kind of win over Glentoran on Monday and that a top of the table Big Two rivalry is what the Danske Bank Premiership needs right now.

It’s been a while since the Blues and Glens met when one and two in the standings, but that scenario looks like it could be a possibility on Monday when they meet in their annual Christmas fixture.

It may not be in its traditional Boxing Day slot but tradition likely won’t stand in the way of a tasty clash at Windsor Park as an ever-improving Glentoran side try to knock off the defending champions.

Even though this looks to be one of the toughest encounters Healy has had with their rivals since he took over at Linfield, the former striker is relishing the chance to take them down.

“I think anybody would bite your hand off to win the game on Monday. We look forward to the game, Glentoran are in good form like ourselves and they have a game in hand,” says Healy.

"As a spectacle for the league, people have always wanted Linfield and Glentoran to go head-to-head and see where we’re at, so I’m looking forward to that one.”

Barring a large win for Glentoran at Coleraine on Wednesday evening, Linfield will be top of the table at Christmas after Christy Manzinga scored the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over Ballymena United on Tuesday.

It wasn’t the Blues’ best performance and they had to labour to get over the line a little, but Healy did not care much given the compressed schedule and the need to stay one step ahead of the chasing pack.

"Hard work, hard earned. The performance was okay. I asked the players (on Monday) and spoke to them before the game about backing up a good win and a solid performance against Larne on Friday night,” he said.

"I thought we probably looked a bit jaded tonight having to go with 10 of the same 11 (players) in two big games. Credit to the players, they had the right attitude to go and get the win. It’s hard work at the minute, both on and off the pitch.

“We have been short on bodies but one of the positives is Cammy (Palmer) was back involved, Jamie (Mulgrew) and Sam Roscoe were back involved, Kyle McClean continuing to play given how long he’s been out. Lots of positives I can take.

"We’re in and around where we want to be. Could we have had a few more points? Possibly. But, equally, you look at some of the results like tonight and others where we could have had a few points less.

“Sometimes you get into December, especially with the amount of games we’re playing, and you’re not always going to get free-flowing football. But it’s important, especially on a Tuesday night, to take out the three points and the result, and the performance can come at a later date.

"We are where we are, we keep going and we look forward to the challenges ahead.”