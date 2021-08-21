Irish League needs the fans and we will make it safe: Stephen Baxter

No legal restrictions on clubs but they must agree spectator numbers with councils

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says Irish League football needs the supporters back and they can return to stadiums in big numbers safely.

The Northern Ireland Football League stated yesterday that “social distancing is no longer a legal requirement for outdoor venues. This means the total number permitted to attend matches will be determined by each club’s individual risk assessment”.

The Irish FA say clubs must engage with their local authority, carry out a thorough risk assessment of their own venue and give consideration to what measures can be put in place to reduce potential Covid transmission.

Clubs can now implement their own safety practices and move towards a full or near capacity crowd when the season kicks off next Friday.

But while Northern Ireland’s infection rate remains high, councils will stress the importance of mitigations including social distancing where possible, use of face masks and hand sanitisation.

Fans were locked out of grounds for large parts of last season and there have been calls for capacity crowds again from NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor and Larne owner Kenny Bruce.

Crues boss Baxter says clubs have learned a lot during the pandemic and are looking forward to the return of spectators.

“In the year and a half we have been into this pandemic we have learned so much with regard to the social distancing measures, face masks and hand washing as well as how we react when people do catch the virus,” said Baxter, whose side travel to Linfield in their Premiership opener next Saturday when the Blues hope to host up to 2,500 fans.

“The game without fans suffers badly with the lack of atmosphere and that was very evident last season. Football is nothing without the fans and I’m confident we can welcome them back safely.”

Baxter added: “The players are to be commended in what they produced last season and the schedule they faced. It was a phenomenal effort by all clubs and NIFL’s approach to it all was right, everyone deserves a pat on the back for how we kept going through difficult times.

“Rather than going into lockdowns we can isolate people and get on with our lives.”

Lawlor had called for “urgent clarity” from the NI Executive on the return of fans to Irish Premiership matches and he said clubs had been left “totally exposed” by a lack of clear guidance from the authorities.

Supporters also shared their concerns on social media, highlighting the large crowds at the Super Cup and outdoor festivals.

NIFL’s statement read: “With the start of the new Danske Bank Premiership now one week away, the NI Football League has sought and can offer clubs and their supporters further clarification on spectators at matches.

“NIFL and our clubs, who have shown great responsibility in their response to Covid-19, will continue to strongly advocate a range of mitigants in tackling the spread of Covid-19 to protect the health and wellbeing of spectators but following further clarification on current guidance it is clear that social distancing is no longer a legal requirement for outdoor venues.

“This means the total number permitted to attend matches will be determined by each club’s individual risk assessment. When creating risk assessments clubs may consider some of the following mitigants: spreading supporters out if ground is not at full capacity, setting aside designated socially distanced areas, encouraging face coverings while moving around the stadium, promote good hand sanitisation, encourage spectators to support the government vaccination programme, suggest spectators may wish to take a Covid test before arrival.

“Clubs will be actively engaging with their local authorities and while the above mitigants would all be seen as examples of how to minimise the risk of spread, none are currently mandatory. As we found last season the Covid situation is fluid with regulations subject to change but we hope this offers clarity to supporters of the Irish League as we look forward to supporters returning in greater numbers.”