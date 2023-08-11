Irish League official Maria Creaney: I almost quit something I love because of vile abuse

The ‘Catch Yourself On’ campaign designed to target abuse of officials was unveiled by Irish FA Head of Refereeing Mike Riley

Maria Creaney is a well-regarded official in the Women's Premiership and Premier Intermediate League

It’s uplifting and refreshing to listen to Maria Creaney talk passionately about the game she loves – but it was a much bleaker picture towards the end of last year.

The 37-year-old from west Belfast has always been football mad and her love for the game continued during her playing days with St James’ Swifts.

Maria then lifted the whistle and became part of the refereeing community, but one traumatic experience in early December almost led to her walking away from the game.

The hospital administrator was subjected to vile and unacceptable verbal abuse and threats from a football coach, forcing her to take time away from officiating matches.

Those painful memories never leave her but Maria was thrilled to support this week’s launch of the Irish Football Association’s Catch Yourself On campaign.

There will be bigger sanctions for those who abuse referees, and clubs will also be asked to nominate a new match official liaison officer to support officials during games.

Former Premier League whistler Mike Riley, now the Irish FA’s Head of Refereeing, helped push the campaign which will hopefully boost referee retention and recruitment at all levels of the game.

Fans are noticing that standards of behaviour from managers and players will be scrutinised like never before.

The Irish FA have tightened their disciplinary code with the desire to protect match officials and encourage a more positive environment.

Maria leaned on the support of her refereeing colleagues, family and the Irish FA before deciding to return to officiating.

She is now an assistant referee in the Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership, while also working at youth level.

But it took her some time to emerge from that dark period last winter. It’s a reminder that one cruel action or comment could shatter a career and have a devastating impact on lives.

“When it happened, I did have to take a long hard look at whether it was something I wanted to continue doing,” admits Maria, who went into officiating three years ago.

“It was the first time I felt I could be in danger doing something I love. I felt fearful, and my friends and family were also worried and upset.

“The Irish FA provided me with great support, as did my refereeing colleagues, and that backing helped me come out of the negative, dark time.

“After reflecting on what happened, I decided to go down the assistant referee route and I haven’t looked back.

“I’ve managed to turn a negative into a positive in terms of my experience and it’s crucial that our referees are protected from abuse. I needed a break and I could have easily stepped back. I needed to reset and go again.

“We are a family and community, we lean on each other. I’m just glad I didn’t let one incident pull me away from something I love doing.”

Maria has bravely spoken about her shocking experience to help push the Irish FA’s campaign.

“I think this campaign is incredible and I’m delighted the Irish FA have launched it,” added Maria, who hopes to work in the Championship or Premiership in the future.

“The code of conduct is amazing and a new match official liaison officer helps to create a safer environment.

“The sanctions for abusing referees are tougher and it’s a privilege to be part of such an important campaign.

“I like the phrase ‘catch yourself on’ – we all know what it means.

“I’m still going strong, and with this campaign, things can only get better.

“You still have challenging games but I’m optimistic about the future.

“This message will be pushed all the time and I’m hopeful it will not be ignored.

“I like to think people reflect on the things they say and acknowledge they have made a mistake.

“What you say affects me when I go home to my family, but I feel good about the game and this campaign.

“I love football, and you never want that love to go away. My earliest memory is watching Manchester United on TV and I’ve been football mad since then.

“It’s tough and challenging but also rewarding. Football is the best game in the world for me, you can be part of a family and make friends.

“We also want more women involved in refereeing. People are still surprised when a female referee walks out, but the women’s game is growing, and if you don’t play the game, you can try officiating.”