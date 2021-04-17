Irish League reaction: Cliftonville hero Ryan Curran explains best goal-scoring form as David Healy hails Linfield scorer Shayne Lavery

Ryan Curran is now on 15 league goals for the season, overtaking his previous best total with seven games to spare.

Cliftonville goal hero Ryan Curran is now officially enjoying his best ever league season but he's certainly not going to be the one to tell you that.

The former Ballinamallard striker netted twice in the first half to earn a 2-1 win at Shamrock Park on Saturday evening to take his tally to 15 Premiership goals for the campaign, overtaking his final year in County Fermanagh and first year at Solitude, which both ended on 14.

It was a result that both cemented Cliftonville's place in the top six and drew the Reds within six points of second-placed Coleraine with a game in hand.

Only two defeats in 20 since the turn of the year, Paddy McLaughlin's men are the form team and, as Curran admitted, have their eyes on the runners-up spot.

"We're not going to make any bones about it." he said. "That has to be the aim. There's no sense waiting around for the play-offs or the Irish Cup. We've a massive game against Portadown on Tuesday night. Every game's massive now but that one really is. Second place has to be our aim."

That's largely thanks to Curran's goals, behind only Shayne Lavery and Jay Donnelly in the charts.

If there's one thing he won't do, it's lap up the applause for his form; more keen to shift it to team-mates and manager Paddy McLaughlin.

"I couldn't really put my finger on it," he said as the reason for his goals. "We signed well in January and the new lads have given us a real lease of life. Rory Hale's excellent every game. big Aaron (McCarey) in nets, Kris Lowe - there are lots of them, even some not playing like Barry Coffey and Daniel Kearns.

"They've given us a lift in training, You know you've competition for places - you've Paul O'Neill coming off the bench there today. I probably would put it down to that extra pressure on my shoulders.

"In recent weeks we've gone 4-4-2, we've got the ball into good areas and played in those areas.

"For the likes of myself, Michael McCrudden, and Paul, that change of shape works well for us. Then Rory (Hale) and Bags (Liam Bagnall) are doing so well in the centre to so that is probably another reason for my form in recent weeks."

Curran has been forced into the central role due to the Joe Gormley's broken elbow.

"Nobody wants to see Joe out," Curran said. "He's a great lad. Nobody has a bad word to say about him and he's the first person to text or to say to you in training if you've had a good match. He's a great lad but it does add a bit more pressure. Joe has been top scorer nearly every season he's been here. He's always going to score goals so there is that pressure. Paddy has asked me to score more goals and that's been my main focus, to get into the box and get on the end of things rather than linking things up."

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery increased his own goal tally on Saturday evening, netting the winner as Linfield edged Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park, adding to Mark Haughey's opener and ensuring the win after Shay McCartan's free-kick leveller.

It takes the Blues 11 points clear at the top of the table, 13 ahead of Glentoran, who have a game in hand.

David Healy's side need a maximum of only three wins from the final six games to secure their world-record equalling 55th league title.

"It's a big three points," Healy admitted, speaking to the BBC. "I thought for large spells we were ok and other spells when we were sloppy. We scored a first goal but we didn't take advantage of that. We let them back in with a poor goal and I thought it was a poor decision by the official. When you're challenged, Ross Larkin has no idea where his arm is going to end up. I thought that was a poor decision and they capitalised.

"I always hoped we had enough on the pitch. It was a fantastic ball in by Kirk Millar (for the winner) and and fantastic header by Shayne Lavery. Shayne's a massive player for us and will remain so going forward. It was an important goal at an important stage because we didn't want to go gung-ho and get caught because Ballymena are a decent side. They made us really work hard for it."