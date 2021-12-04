Irish League reaction: Coleraine boss hits out at Stephen Fallon’s controversial winner for Linfield while Crusaders query Robbie Weir red card in loss to Glenavon

Stevie Fallon celebrates his winning goal but it was how the ball reached the Linfield midfielder that caused controversy. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has hit out at the decision to award Linfield’s controversial match-winning goal in a tight clash at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Rodney Brown had given the hosts the lead midway through the first half but Christy Manzinga levelled before the break with his 15th goal of the season. That set the stage for Stevie Fallon to lash home a contentious, long-range winner four minutes into the second half.

The Bannsiders felt the ball struck referee Tim Marshall just seconds before being spanked into the bottom corner by Fallon’s sumptuous strike.

Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry had looked to control a dropping ball in close proximity to the match official, the ball instead falling to his Blues’ counterpart Fallon.

The Laws of the Game state that play should be stopped if the ball hits the referee and starts a promising attack or changes the team who are in possession.

Whether or not it was the ball actually struck Marshall, Coleraine were far from happy, while Fallon and his Linfield manager David Healy said they weren’t fully aware of what happened.

“It is really disappointing and there is no other way to look at it,” Bannsiders boss Kearney told the BBC.

“We are doing everything we can in this part of the world with facilities, social media and all that we can do, we had a bumper crowd in here today, and we are all talking about something we don't want to be talking about.

“It's gut-wrenching, to be honest with you. It's really, really tough. I need to be really careful about how I talk my way through this interview.

“It is hard to fathom in all aspects. I have seen it back on a couple of different angles and it looks like the ball clearly hits his hand, it is like an impulsive reaction. In every other game that is a stoppage.

“His position isn't good - Stevie Lowry starts as favourite for the ball and ends up being obstructed by the referee, and no matter what happens after that, for me the game is stopped after that because he has found himself in the way of it.

“The biggest frustration is that we lost 20 minutes of the second half because of it, it shook the team, it shook the stadium and it shook everyone.

“It took us until 65 minutes to get going again, and from there our own downfall is we didn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"When you are chasing games 2-1, in big games like this, we shouldn't have been in that scenario and it shouldn't have happened. We shouldn't be going to chase it like we had to chase it.”

There’s absolutely no doubt whatsoever over the significance of the result, which allowed Linfield to keep pace with top side Cliftonville, staying two points behind with a game in hand, while Coleraine fall six points behind the Blues and drop to fifth place.

“I honestly didn't see it,” said Linfield boss David Healy of the huge talking point. “One thing we do want is consistency. We have all been on the end of some poor decisions at times but I can't take anything away from the finish.

“Oran emptied the bench in the second half with forward players - I lost count of how many he had on the pitch but credit to our lads as they dug deep.”

As for Fallon, who bagged his first league goal of the season, he knew little more than his manager.

“I was that close to it I didn’t really see it, it just fell to me. They were complaining it hit the referee, I was sure if Stevie (Lowry) kicked the referee and couldn’t kick the ball. I wasn’t too sure but there was a bit of confusion around it,” he said.

“Maybe a bit of luck the way it fell to me but once it left my foot, it’s one of those ones you feel has a chance of going in and luckily it found the bottom corner.”

Elsewhere, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter was left wondering whether former Sunderland player Robbie Weir should have been dismissed during Glenavon’s 1-0 win over his Crusaders side at Mourneview Park.

Weir was shown a yellow and a subsequent red card on 70 minutes – 15 before Matt Fitzpatrick struck the only goal - but, while he acknowledged Jordan Forsythe and Chris Hegarty were both booked before the break, Baxter was left wondering when Weir had received his first card.

“We’re so disappointed because we don’t believe Robbie was booked in the first half,” the boss said.

“We had two other players booked and I asked the question of the referee and he said he has booked him. I’ll watch that back but we don’t think he has booked him. Robbie is distraught that he was sent off and it puts us on the back foot. Evan (Boyce - referee) is a very good guy, a genuine person and if there was a mistake made, I accept that.

“When we went down to 10 men, we were absolutely brilliant. We had a goal which I thought the linesman gave and then he decides to put his flag up. Then we proceed to hit the crossbar from six yards when we should have scored and then get hit with a sucker-punch goal which is really disappointing.”

At Solitude, Ryan Curran gave leaders Cliftonville a 1-0 win over Ballymena United as he prodded home his 11th goal of the season to edge ahead of strike partner Joe Gormley in the scoring charts.

“(A title challenge) is not on our radar and it never has been,” insisted captain Chris Curran despite his side’s position two clear at the top.

“Ryan has been brilliant for us, not just this season. What else can I say about him?

“Today, Ballymena were really good in the first half and made life difficult for us while we looked sluggish and lethargic. We came out on the front foot and put them under pressure and managed to get the winner. It was a bit of a game of two halves.”

Across the city at the Oval, a Jay Donnelly double helped Glentoran to a 3-1 comeback win over Portadown to stay four points behind the Reds, also with a game in hand.

“Jay’s on a hot streak at the minute. That’s now 16 goals in 19 games. We have a good group of attacking players who are all chipping in, he’s just chipping in with a lot more, but it will be somebody’s else’s turn soon.

“We haven’t had a settled squad in months but we’re getting results but as I say to the boys, we’re depleted but not weakened. People have questioned our big squad. You need a big squad and this proves why. You need quality and numbers and we’ve got that.”

Larne eased past basement side Warrenpoint Town 3-0 thanks to goals from strikers David McDaid and Ronan Hale as well as centre-half Albert Watson.

McDaid has now scored six league goals this season, three in his last five, while Hale has scored his first three of the season in his last three outings.

“Ronan doesn’t do tap-ins, unfortunately,” said boss Tiernan Lynch, whose side are five behind Cliftonville having played the same number of games. “All credit to him, that’s now three in three. He’s working hard in training, as is David so we just need to get that wee goal streak in them.

“This time last year we were top by five points and finished fourth. We know the season finishes in may. We have to keep getting better and getting more clinical. Thankfully we got a clean sheet today so hopefully we can build on that and see where it takes us.”

Dungannon Swifts won 2-1 at Carrick Rangers as Cathal McGinty and Darragh McBrien scored to help the Swifts pull six points clear of 12th placed Warrenpoint.

“It’s massive for us,” said Dean Shiels. “We have played so well in certain games and come away with nothing. In the first half, we passed it really well and moved Carrick around.

“Once we got the second goal, I think we became a wee bit edgy and Carrick are a very difficult team to beat. We could maybe have taken more advantage on the counter-attack when Carrick were throwing men forward but I’m happy with the togetherness and the spirit of the group. They believe in what we’re trying to instil here. They are buying into it and it’s good to get some results on top of that.”