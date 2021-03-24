Irish League reaction: David Healy holds hands up over potential tactical error as Coleraine and Glentoran cut Linfield's lead at top of the table

What Healy, Oran Kearney and Mick McDermott had to say about their side's results

David Healy was prepared to accept that his tactical decisions may have cost Linfield at Ballymena United.

Manager David Healy admitted that he made a potential tactical error that may have been the cause of Linfield’s lead at the top of the table being cut on Tuesday evening.

It was another topsy-turvy night in the Danske Bank Premiership with all of the new top three falling behind early in the second halves of their matches.

While Linfield couldn't salvage anything in a 2-1 defeat at Ballymena United, second place Coleraine came from behind to draw 1-1 at Glenavon and move within seven points of the summit, complete with two games in hand. Elsewhere, Glentoran roared back from 1-0 down at Warrenpoint Town to win 2-1 and leapfrog Larne, moving into third place 12 points back but also having played two games less than Linfield.

Perhaps it was with the benefit of hindsight, and hearing of results elsewhere, that Healy looked back with regret.

“Coming away from the Showgrounds may not have been the worst result but we found a way not to get that tonight,” he told linfieldfc.com having seen Conor Keeley net an injury-time winner after his own opener had been cancelled out by Andrew Waterworth’s penalty.

"It's one of those games. I'll assess and see where we could have done better. We made the changes to get Nav (Navid Nasseri) on, he won us the penalty to get back in the game and you’re hoping we could go on and win it even though we’re not at our best.

“Trying to win it possibly cost us in the end, losing the game, so (that’s) something I'll have to address with myself.

“I'll hold my hands up and look at it tonight. Maybe in the last four or five minutes we should have shut up shop and tried to get out of here with a point.”

Meanwhile, in Lurgan, it was a case of the grass not being quite as green as Healy may have thought. Coleraine did, in fact, earn the 1-1 draw that the Linfield chief was retrospectively craving but it came with little satisfaction for Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney, who knew his side had missed the chance to move within five points of the league’s summit.

“It would have been harsh on Glenavon but it was frustrating that we didn’t nick it with the chances we had late on,” he told the club website, Stephen Lowry having equalised with 14 minutes left on the clock after Matthew Fitzpatrick’s opener.

“Sometimes on nights that this it takes moments of brilliance and it was a great strike from Stephen. It really kicked us on and took the shackles off. We looked more like ourselves after that.

“We could have been out of sight by half time and the only bonus was that we were still at 0-0. On the flip side of that, it took the Glenavon goal for us to kick on and probably for the last 35 minutes, we were right up there performance-wise where we want to be. We probably created the chances over 30 minutes that you expect to create over 90 but we just didn’t get that second one that could have nicked it.”

In truth, and unsurprisingly, the only satisfaction came for the victors. Glentoran had trailed to Adam Carroll’s opener at Warrenpoint and not only did they find the equaliser through Conor McMenamin’s penalty four minutes later, they succeeded where the top two had failed and completed the comeback with an 82nd minute Jay Donnelly winner.

It’s the former Cliftonville star’s 14th goal of the season, behind only Shayne Lavery in the scoring charts.

“He’s been superb, as have the other players,” boss Mick McDermott told Glentoran TV. “Rory (Donnelly) in the last month has been excellent, Conor McMenamin has been excellent, Andy Mitchell coming in did a good job, Jay McDonagh getting a longer run; these boys are all putting in shifts for us.

“For Rhys Marshall to put in that level of performance again – he’s played ninety minutes, ninety minutes, ninety minutes. Caolan Marron slotted in at right-back and was superb. I thought the whole back line was superb again. I can’t fault any of them.

“They know what they’re playing for; all of these games are like cup finals to the end of the season. Everybody is fighting for something and we’re no different.

“I’m really pleased with the level of performance, the intensity and some of the quality we showed. It’s nice to know that if you go behind, you don’t panic.

“I’m really proud of the players tonight. They played for the badge and the fans at home. They’re a good group and they’re working really hard.”