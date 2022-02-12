Irish League reaction: Gary Hamilton demands big support ‘every week’ as Glenavon smash derby rivals Portadown while Cliftonville keep up title chase

Gary Hamilton has called on the Glenavon support to offer repeat performances of their noisy display during Saturday’s 3-0 Mid-Ulster derby win over Portadown.

On an afternoon when Ryan Curran’s double helped Cliftonville to stay in the title race, drawing to within four points of league leaders Glentoran, Hamilton’s Lurgan Blues were three goals to the good at half-time.

It’s a result that spells serious trouble for the Ports, who are now just two points off the bottom of the table thanks to Warrenpoint Town’s 4-2 win over Carrick Rangers, Fra McCaffrey netting a double with Greg Moorhouse and Alan O’Sullivan also finding the net.

James Singleton, Mark Haughey and Conor McCloskey all scored during the first half at Mourneview Park, with Portadown midfielder Katlego Mashigo sent off seven minutes after the break.

For boss Hamilton, it was a first half performance helped on by a roaring home support and it’s something he indicates isn’t always the case at Glenavon’s Lurgan home.

“They were excellent today,” he told the Glenavon media team. “I’ll always praise the fans when they’re like that. It’s difficult sometimes at Mourneview but when we get the support like that, it’s like an extra man.

“When they come out with the voice like they had on Boxing Day as well, it helps the players on the pitch. Sometimes in other games, there’s a different atmosphere and it can be difficult. We should be making this place hard to come to and, the support we had today, we should be having that every week.

“It’ll help us as a team, help the players on the pitch and it would be great to see everybody coming out in the numbers that they did today to support the boys and give them that extra lift."

The result lifts Glenavon to within four points of sixth-placed Coleraine and two behind Ballymena United, who left it late to beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 thanks to Steven McCullough’s late strike.

With seven games still to go until the split, it’s set to be an enthralling battle to make the top six.

“The derby games are a big thing for everybody and we’ve won the last two,” continued Hamilton, harking back to the 1-0 festive derby win with only nine men.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent. We could probably have gone in four or five up and nobody could have complained about it.

“It’s difficult to come out and do it all again in the second half. Probably we got a little bit sloppy in possession, didn’t move the ball quick enough and made bad decisions but all in all, if anybody had offered you 3-0, you’d have taken it."

For Portadown manager Paul Doolin, it’s set to be a long battle against relegation ahead.

“They played better when it was 11 vs 11,” he said. “We can't afford to be getting red cards. We know where we are, we know the points situation. It's very tight at the bottom.”

Elsewhere, Dean Shiels stuck the boot in over Ballymena United’s infamous playing surface at the Showgrounds. Having hit the headlines after the club said it was “extremely disappointed” its second round Irish Cup tie had to be rescheduled due to the condition of the pitch, Shiels was also far from impressed.

“It was horrible – horrible game, horrible pitch, horrible weather…horrible,” he concluded.

"The pitch suited Ballymena. They are difficult opposition to play against, corners, long balls, second balls and we were done with a deep cross at the end, which is disappointing.”