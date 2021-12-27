Irish League reaction: Glentoran and Glenavon bosses query red cards but hail big derby results

It may have been two games short by the time kick-off rolled round but Irish League’s festive derby day didn’t fail to deliver drama.

While the north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders as well as Warrenpoint’s meeting with Dungannon Swifts were both postponed after requests from the clubs involved, the remaining four fixtures had plenty of talking points.

Here’s the post-match reaction from all four:

Linfield 1-1 Glentoran: Mick McDermott unsure of Conor McMenamin's red card

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has hailed his side's 'impressive' draw at Windsor Park while cautiously questioning referee Andrew Davey's decision to send off Conor McMenamin.

Trai Hume had given the Blues the half-time lead but after McMenamin's dismissal on the hour-mark, Jay Donnelly's 18th league goal of the season earned a draw.

McDermott wasn't overly convinced by the decision to red card McMenamin for his tackle on Jimmy Callacher, after which McMenamin himself was stretchered off.

"It's nice that we dug in the way we did," said the boss. "To score a goal against a strong Linfield team with 10 men is impressive. Never happy with a draw but we'll settle for it given the circumstances. At the time, I thought it was a really strong, physical 50-50 challenge, and I haven't seen it back yet. But I will say that Jimmy Callacher came into our dressing room and said 'I thought it was just a 50-50'. It's nice when the player says that. Conor has no malice in him, Jimmy has no malice in him."

Glentoran full-back Bobby Burns hailed his side's character in securing the result and stretching their unbeaten league run.

"It's well documented that we have a hard run of games coming up but to go 13 games unbeaten including away games to Coleraine, Crusaders and now Linfield, you can't play brilliantly every week. When you're not playing great and you go down to 10 men, we showed great character to hang in there and get the goal," he said.

"The form that Jay Donnelly's in, it was a big goal for us. Hopefully we can keep taking that momentum into Saturday's game against Larne."

Portadown 0-1 Glenavon: Gary Hamilton queries referee decision and reveals pre-match motivation

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton revealed that a point of contention learned from Northern Ireland's favourite statistician Marshall Gillespie formed the basis of his team-talk at Shamrock Park.

The statto figured out that it had been 54 years since the Lurgan Blues last left Portadown victorious in a Boxing Day derby.

That was all wiped out in remarkable fashion as Peter Campbell's 37th minute goal proved the winner despite the scorer and team-mate Robert Garrett being shown straight red cards by referee Keith Kennedy between the goal and half-time.

At the full-time whistle, a jubilant Hamilton soaked up the adulation of the Glenavon support in a moment that will last long in the collective memory in Lurgan.

"It was amazing, especially for me following the club since I was a wee boy," said the Waringstown man. "I was sitting yesterday in the house with my two kids and I couldn't remember in my lifetime Glenavon ever winning a (festive) game at Shamrock Park. I text Marshall Gillespie who told me it was 54 years ago. I couldn't believe it.

"That was a big factor in my team-talk today. I wanted to break that mould and thankfully the boys did me, the club and the supporters in difficult circumstances.

"The supporters were like an extra player, which we needed at that stage, when we were down to nine men. They were amazing from start to finish and I have to compliment them for that.

"It was about three points today. I wanted to break that long-running stat that we had against us and thankfully the players turned and did it."

While Hamilton had no real questions over Garrett's dismissal, Kennedy's decision to send off Campbell just seconds after his goal, coupled with a decision to show Portadown striker Lee Bonis only a yellow card, rankled with Hamilton, although not as much as it would have done had Glenavon not held on for victory.

"I still feel that (Campbell's) sending was very hard having watched it back," said the boss. "I spoke to Ribbsy (Garrett) in there, I think I can see why he sent Ribbsy off. He gives (the referee) a decision to make. It was disappointing, especially after Peter getting sent off but the bit that frustrates me the most is Lee Bonis' tackle in the first 10 minutes beside out dugout. For me it was the worst tackle of the game but he stays on the pitch with a yellow card and ends up pushing one of the players down in the penalty box in the second half and doesn't get another yellow card.

"That frustrates me because it's really difficult when you're playing with nine men in this scenario. If the decisions are right then it gives you a better chance but thankfully we didn't need it today.

"The goal was a great move, a great one-two with Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick). I'm running out of words to describe Fitzy at times. He was outstanding. I thought he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. We had a lot of good performances but for me, Fitzy was the standout player. He bought us free-kicks in the second half, he held onto the ball, he got us up the pitch and he put in an amazing performance.

"We had nine top, top performers in the second half and that's what got us the result.

"I don't think Jamesy (Taylor - goalkeeper) had any really difficult saves to make bar one header from Bonis that went straight into his hands. That's a great testament to our players."

Glenavon are now just five points behind sixth-placed Coleraine with a game in hand while Portadown stay second bottom, four ahead of Warrenpoint Town.

Ballymena United 2-1 Coleraine: David Parkhouse delighted to repay manager's patience

Summer signing David Parkhouse picked a fine time to open his Premiership account for Ballymena United, netting a last minute winner at home to Coleraine.

Paul McElroy's early opener had been cancelled out by James McLaughlin's leveller on the hour-mark, proving only to set the stage for the last gasp winner that lifted United to within two points of their sixth-placed rivals.

"That's my job, to get on the end of crosses," said Parkhouse, understating his timely winner. "It's the biggest reward I could get after such a long period out and injured and for the manager who trusted me.

"I've put my head down and grafted to get back. You want two teams that are up for it in a derby game. We knew in the second half that they weren't going to lie down but we just had to bide our time and take our chances. You have to accept the other team is going to have spells in the game but we felt comfortable, we were good at the back and we took our chances.

"It's brilliant. I'm just glad I was back. I was targeting this game to get back for and I'm just glad I can be a part of it.

"We had a dodgy start to the season and a few ups and downs but we had a few new faces and it was only going to be a matter of time until we started to gel together. It's starting to happen now.

"DJ (David Jeffrey - manager) has been brilliant with me and patient with me given the circumstances. He's a big family man and treats all of us like family. There's pride there as you can see in the stands as well.

"It's been a tough period with Covid but there was a good crowd in today and hopefully we'll have many more matches like it."

It's the bottom two next up for the A26 rivals on New Year's Day, as Ballymena welcome Portadown and Coleraine are visited by basement side Warrenpoint Town.

Carrick Rangers 1-3 Larne: Larne are still '100 per cent' in the title race

Larne midfielder Andy Mitchell praised his side's mental resilience after they came from behind to win their festive derby at Carrick Rangers.

David Cushley's penalty had given the hosts a 32nd minute lead but Larne were ahead by the break thanks to Tomas Cosgrove's first league goal of the season and Ronan Hale's fourth in six Premiership games. David McDaid added the extras in the closing minutes as Larne closed to within eight points of the league leaders.

Having won titles with Crusaders and Linfield, Mitchell knows what it takes and he says Larne are still in the mix.

"100%," he asserted. "We firmly believe that. We just need to keep putting wins together. I think consistency is the main thing with us. If we start putting that run of games together and find ourselves back in the pack. There are a few more teams in and around with games in hand. It's not over until the final whistle."

The win was a welcome one for Larne, coming off the back of defeats to Ballymena United and Linfield.

"It was a tough game after they went 1-0 up," Mitchell said. "Our heads could have gone. It was at their end and their fans were up but we reacted in the right manner and got the goal to give us the momentum.

"We had been on top the last 15 minutes of the first half so we just had to keep doing what we were doing. The defence and the goalkeeper were superb. A special mention to our debutant Nick (Aretzis - 18), who was fantastic. It's not easy getting thrown in, especially to a game of that magnitude. He stepped up to mark and all the boys are given for him."

Mitchell also revealed that defender Albert Watson had to go to hospital for stitches after suffering an injury.

"It's nothing the big man won't shrug off, he'll be back heading balls on Wednesday in training," he smiled.

Larne go to Glentoran on New Year's Day while Carrick are at Crusaders.