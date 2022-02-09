Irish League reaction: Glentoran’s ‘different pressure’ as top spot surrendered in Portadown draw while Cliftonville hope ‘mental scar’ healed in Carrick win

Paddy McClean was sent off as Glentoran slipped off top spot last night. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

New Portadown boss Paul Doolin says Glentoran were probably experiencing a “different pressure” during last night’s 1-1 draw at Shamrock Park.

The Ports’ first goal of Doolin’s tenure earned a late point for the hosts, Oisin Conaty’s injury-time goal cancelling out Conor McMenamin’s 86th minute opener after the Glens’ Paddy McClean had been sent off just over half an hour in.

It was the Glens’ first league outing since hitting the Premiership summit by combining Linfield’s loss at Coleraine with a win over Warrenpoint 10 days previous.

For Doolin, who has won league titles at Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Portadown as a player and fallen short with Cork City as a manager, that subtle difference could have brought a big change in mentality for the visitors.

“I know myself, it’s not easy,” he said. “When you’re a full-time club and you’re looking to win the title, when you get to the top, it’s a different thing, different pressure.

“They started off well, which you expect. We defended well, got into the game as it went well and the sending off changed the game.

“Sometimes playing against 10 men can be very difficult, which it proved in the second half. They have got really good players, good attacking players but we gave as good as we got. We’re talking about a full-time club who had just gone top of the table.

“They got their goal with a mistake from ourselves. We can learn from that.

“To come back and get the goal was absolutely brilliant. We might have got a winner so all-in-all, it was brilliant for us to get a point out of it.”

The result ends a run of four straight defeats in all competitions for the Ports, who are now nine points behind tenth placed Carrick Rangers and five clear of basement side Warrenpoint Town, having played a game more.

“I thought last Saturday we were very good,” Doolin said, “We asked the players to give us that performance against and I think they did.

“We’re on a different process to what they’re on at Glentoran, Linfield and all those type of teams. Every night at training, we’re giving them more information and they’re getting there.

“When you come in as a new job, it’s not easy. But hopefully this is the start and hopefully we can build on it on Saturday. If we can give the performances like we’re giving, the results normally look after themselves.”

There was also a Premiership debut for Harry Murphy, son of Irish League legend and current Crusaders coach Darren Murphy.

"An extremely proud father tonight as my son Harry makes his first start for Portadown tonight. Well done kiddo,” said the former Dungannon Swifts boss on social media as Murphy junior’s performance was branded ‘brilliant’ by Doolin.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville moved to within four points of the league summit with a 3-2 win at Carrick Rangers.

A Ronan Doherty double and a Joe Gormley strike had the Reds in control after Mark Surgenor had briefly levelled the scores at 1-1 but Reece Glendinning’s 85th minute goal ensured a nervy finish.

That was not least due to Cliftonville’s recent late collapse at Ballymena United, who scored twice in the closing minutes to steal a 2-2 draw.

“It’s probably a wee bit of a mental scar that we all have, but managing the situation and getting the win will help ease that,” Paddy McLaughlin told the club website.

“We were comfortable for long periods of the game, we just got nervous at the end but, like I say, that’s a mental scar from a few weeks back but hopefully holding out and getting the result will put that to bed.”

At the Showgrounds, Coleraine made it three wins and three clean sheets in a row with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts, Curtis Allen and Josh Carson bagging the goals in quick succession shortly before the break.

The latter pleased boss Oran Kearney as much as the former, making it just two goals conceded in seven games, both in the 2-1 defeat to Glentoran last month. In all, it’s an impressive 20th shutout this season in a result that lifted the Bannsiders five points clear of rivals Ballymena United in the top six race and to within four points of fourth placed Larne.

“The last four or five games, we’ve got our mojo back and we’re in the levels we need to be,” said Kearney.

“Dungannon are probably the form team in the league at the minute. They had won six of their last seven games and you can see the improvement that’s been made. We knew it would be a tough task and we knew we’d have to be game-smart.

“We restricted them to as few chances as possible and when we needed Gareth, he pulled off the saves that were needed.

“It’s something we’ve built on over the last few seasons and we’ve registered quite a few clean sheets this season.”