Irish League reaction: James Singleton set to stay in midfield after goal-scoring heroics in Glenavon’s win over Carrick Rangers

Glenavon captain James Singleton is set for a sustained stay in centre-midfield after his goal-scoring display in the win over Carrick Rangers.

The 26-year-old is known for his accomplished performances at left-back but in the midweek draw at Larne and during Saturday’s 2-0 success at Mourneview Park, he’s been equally impressive in the middle of the park.

And Hamilton insists that’s where he’s going to remain for next weekend’s home game against title-chasing Cliftonville.

"The way he’s playing, he’s going to stay in there,” the boss told the Glenavon FC media team after Singleton and Matthew Fitzpatrick’s goals earned the weekend win.

"That’s just the way it is. People forget that before I brought Singy into the first team at Glenavon, he was a central midfielder. When he played for Northern Ireland Under 21s, he was a centre midfielder. Over the years, we haven’t had a left-back and that has probably forced my hand in playing him there.

"Singy can play centre midfield as well and he can do it very, very well as he has proved. He’s been excellent, both at Larne and today. If we keep getting results, I don’t change teams. He’ll stay in there. Ribsy (Robbie Garrett) gets a by-ball because Mick (Michael O’Connor) is suspended now so he has a chance to get back into the team. If that wasn’t the case, then Singy would be staying in midfield and Ribsy wouldn’t be coming back in.”

The win stretched Glenavon’s recent run to just one defeat in their last nine outings as they leapfrogged Ballymena United into seventh spot, three points off Coleraine, who have a game in hand as the split approaches – two games away for Glenavon, three for the Bannsiders.

"It’s great,” said Hamilton. “Over the last six or seven weeks, we’ve been excellent, even in the defeat against Glentoran. If you keep putting in performances, they’ll turn into results.

"We were excellent from start to finish today. Our only criticism was in the first half we were a bit sloppy in the final third. We addressed that at half-time and played a lot better in the second half. We created a lot of chances and bar one chance that I thought was offside, they didn’t create a lot.

"I thought Singy was excellent and Fitzy was superb. They stood out and got their rewards with a goal each.”

Glenavon moved up a spot as Ballymena were beaten 1-0 at Portadown thanks to Adam Salley’s goal. The Ports are now nine points clear of basement side Warrenpoint Town and just three points behind Carrick Rangers.

In Saturday’s other game, Conor McMenamin’s goal was enough to see Glentoran to a 1-0 win at Dungannon Swifts. The Glens are now up to second in the table, three points behind league leading Linfield.