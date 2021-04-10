Irish League reaction: Larne 'very disappointed' after draw with Linfield as Glentoran 'not satisfied' despite moving into second

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch was ‘very disappointed’ with his side’s 1-1 draw with Linfield after Andy Waterworth struck an 85th minute leveller.

It looked for most of the game that Ronan Hale’s 30th minute goal would prove the winner before substitute Waterworth headed in his 13th league goal of the season.

“The players were hugely disappointed that they conceded in the manner that they did, which pretty much tells you everything,” said Lynch.

“Very disappointed with the result, if I’m honest. I thought we did enough to claim all three points.

“I thought the first half was superb. We played some good football and created some really good chances. If truth be told, I thought we should have got more out of the first half.

“Linfield came out in the second half and put us under a little bit more pressure. We had to weather the storm and the longer the half went on we really settled and we’re disappointed we didn’t go on and win.

“The last three or four performances have been superb from a footballing perspective. We came in off the back of two wins in a row and we were hoping for a third.”

Ahead of Coleraine’s late kick-off against Warrenpoint, Glentoran leapt into second place as Rory Donnelly bagged both goals in a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

The result moved the east Belfast side within 12 points of top spot but with two games in hand on the Blues.

“We’re massively pleased. Not satisfied but massively pleased,” said boss Mick McDermott of the journey his side have been on during his time in charge, winning the Irish Cup, reaching the County Antrim Shield final and now mounting a title challenge.

“We’re climbing to where we should be, which is one of the top teams in this country, from where we came from 20 months ago is a massive accomplishment on the part of the players, the staff, the volunteers, the directors, the sponsors, everybody that’s behind this. There’s a massive project in place here and sometimes the people in the media or the fans only see what’s happening on the park. There is a lot more to a football club and we’re delighted with where the club is going.”

Elsewhere, Philip Lowry’s late equaliser earned Crusaders a 2-2 draw in the north Belfast derby against Cliftonville. The Reds are in fifth on 50 points, three points ahead of their rivals with Ballymena United and Glenavon locked on 46 after the Lurgan Blues’ 3-2 win in their tie as the race for a top six place hots up.