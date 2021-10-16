Irish League reaction: Matthew Fitzpatrick hails Andy Waterworth’s Glenavon impact as Rory Hale saluted for keeping Cliftonville top

Two-goal hero Matthew Fitzpatrick hailed the impact of Andy Waterworth on his own game after shooting Glenavon to victory over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday afternoon.

The former Antrim GAA star look his tally to six goals in nine league outings this term, with Mark Stafford and Peter Campbell also on target in a 4-2 success.

Waterworth may only have scored twice in seven league outings since his summer arrival from Linfield but Fitzpatrick explained he has had a wider impact.

"Andy's been exceptional, especially for me,” he said. “He probably doesn't realise but I'm asking him simple question, wee things that I'm learning from watching him or asking him. He has given me great advice and filled me with belief. It's great to have him here as part of the team. Hopefully I can continue to learn from him.”

Fitzpatrick netted 13 league goals for the Lurgan Blues last season after arriving from Coleraine but has no specific targets this time round.

"I don't personally. I just want to stay in the team and I need to score goals to do that. I've no number in mind but if I stay in the team, I'll have been doing something right.

"We would love to be in the European play-offs again and with the players we have, I don't think that's unrealistic.

"Today’s is a great win, one that we needed. To score two goals is brilliant but the most important thing was to get the win and hopefully we can kick on.

"It's been a long time coming. With the players we have, that shouldn't be the case. It was about time we took it upon ourselves to set that straight.”

Elsewhere, league leading Cliftonville stayed two points clear of Linfield with a 2-1 win over Larne is a massive clash at Solitude.

Rory Hale was the unsurprising hero with two goals either side of a David McDaid leveller.

"It's obvious to everybody that would come to watch a game, the energy that he brings,” said impressive defender Jonny Addis. “He had been out a few weeks and then when he came on against Linfield, you saw the impact that he can make on a game even in a short space of time.

"He has that quality as well. He's a superb footballer.

"We knew Larne would throw everything at us and they did that and more.

"We started fairly well, maybe didn't play as much football as we would like but we knew it would be a battle and we performed well apart from the one slip that cost us a goal.”

Addis has made a fine start to his Reds career, having joined from Ballymena over the summer.

"It's been great,” he said. “I've loved every second. It's been intense changing to three nights a week and tough at times but when you're winning games and playing well, it certainly helps. Long may it continue.

"The brand of football that we play suits the style I like to play and the size of the club as well, it was a no brainer when the offer came in.”

Linfield kept up their chase with a 3-0 win at Warrenpoint Town, Chris Shields and Kirk Millar on target before Christy Manzinga notched his eighth goal in six league games this term.

"I’m pleased with Christy and his attitude," said boss David Healy. “There were a lot of questions marks over him last year. Quite a bit had gone against him but he's back, he's smiling, he's scoring and with that pace and power, he's a handful.

"I thought our level of performance to get ahead was good. It's not our ideal performance, we spoke to the players about turning them and player longer. We did that and we got the joy. I thought we were pretty professional.

"We opened them up to create good opportunities. We were three points less off last year when we came down here and got beaten so we knew we would have to be professional. They're always dangerous here.”

Meanwhile, across Mid-Ulster, former Glenavon full-back Andy McGrory was firing Ballymena United to a 1-0 win over nine-man Portadown.

After both Oisin Conaty and Nathan Kerr had been dismissed, McGrory poked home his first league goal since January last year after an injury-ravaged 12 months to win the game on what was captain Leroy Millar’s 200 appearance for his hometown club.

"Andy does what he does best with a scrappy goal,” said Millar. “He gets in round the keeper and gets the goal. He'd get you double figures a season coming in round the back.

"He was a big miss when he was out, for just over a year without a consistent run of games. He has a lot of energy, gets up and down, around the box and today he got the goal.

"It's a proud day for me but it wouldn't have meant anything without the win. We made hard work of it but at the end of the day football's a results business. One-nil, clean sheet and up the road.

"It means a lot playing for my hometown club. The folk around Ballymena want to see homegrown people do well. I just want to get out there, give 100% every game and do the best I can for them.”

The downside for the Braidmen was impressive wing wizard Daniel Bramall leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

"He's away to hospital,” Millar explained. “It looked a nasty one. He was breaking away on the half-way line and I think he got caught down the back of his calf.

"He was out of the team on Tuesday night but came on and got a goal and an assist.

"He was starting to look dangerous and come into it today again but unfortunately in football things like this happen and hopefully it'll not be too bad.”

The win is Ballymena’s first away victory of the campaign and much-needed after their worst start to a season since 2007 had seen them pick up just four points from eight outings.

Manager David Jeffrey had said he had lost sleep over the run.

"He wasn't the only one losing sleep,” smiled a relieved Millar. “I'd say there were a lot of boys in that changing room losing sleep. We couldn't get over the line, we were making silly errors, individually and as a collective.

"We had a good chat a couple of weeks ago and there are two wins in a week. We can't rest there, we have to keep going and see where it takes us.”