Irish League reaction: Rory Donnelly back to form that earned England switch according to Glentoran assistant while Coleraine bemoan 'frustrating' decision not to send off Glenavon goalkeeper

Rory Donnelly is back in the sort of form that earned him a move to Swansea back in 2011.

That's according to Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar, who hailed his double goal-scoring hero after his side's 4-0 win over Portadown on Saturday afternoon at the Oval.

It takes Donnelly's tally to five for the season, all of those over a busy five-week period that has seen the striker start nine of 10 games and come off the bench in the other.

Back in the 11/12 season, Donnelly scored 13 league goals for Cliftonville by Christmas, when he was snapped up by then Premier League side Swansea.

And for Millar, his current performances are up there with that blistering run.

"Rory's been outstanding," he told Radio Ulster. "It seems as though he's been here forever but we signed him in January last year and he was only here a few weeks before Covid came in. He did well in the semi-final and final of the Irish Cup as well as Europe but he picked up an injury and he's back to now, not just today but the last five or six weeks, showing the form that got him over to England all those years ago.

"He's been great - a great lad too."

The result took Glentoran to within nine points of league leaders Linfield with a game in hand - that ahead of the Blues' game against Dungannon Swifts, kicking-off at 5.30pm.

The east Belfast side have 11 league matches remaining, one against their Big Two rivals, and, while he wouldn't be drawn on his side's title chances, Millar predicted a tense finish to the race.

"A season isn't won by Christmas and it's not lost either," he said, harking back to an early-season run that had seen the Glens start with just two wins from their opening ten league ties. "With the games the way they're going at the minute, there are nine points to play for in the space of a week. Every game's a battle and it'll be survival of the fittest. I think it'll go right to the wire. There's a lot of football to be played.

"We were in brilliant form then lost two in a row then people write you off, then you win a couple and people say you're back in it. It is the old cliche, taking every game as it comes, but that's what we're doing. Every three points is as important and you have to make sure the boys are mentally and physically right."

Second placed Coleraine are now only three points ahead of the Glens, having playing a game more, after their frustrating 0-0 draw at Glenavon.

The visitors saw goalkeeper Craig Hyland booked for a foul on Curtis Allen during a second half in which Coleraine drove forward searching for what would have been a valuable winner and manager Oran Kearney hinted at frustration that referee Tim Marshall didn't brandish the red card instead.

"God knows," he laughed, when asked if the stopper should have been sent off. "We talk about these types of decisions all the time. Curtis is going at an angle, he's got there before the keeper, it's outside the box, there is a defender trying to get back that direction but if he doesn't foul Curtis, I'd back Curtis from that distance with an open net no problem.

"Those are the frustrating aspects of it. There are 15 or 20 minutes on the clock there and it could help us to create more chances. Those are the wee things that can be frustrating.

"I shook Gary (Hamilton - Glenavon manager)'s hand at the end and we agreed it was a game of two hands. Glenavon were the better side in the first half and then in the second we came on really strong. We hit the post, we had a couple of crazy ones where we don't know how we hadn't scored. It's just a frustrating day. It felt like the goal was coming but you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It had the hallmarks of one of those frustrating days but create to Glenavon. They have a lot of experience and quality in their side and they made it difficult for us."

Next up for the Bannsiders is a trip to face the league leaders on Tuesday, when Glentoran are due to travel to Ballymena United.

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, Michael McCrudden scored twice as Cliftonville hit five at Warrenpoint and Larne beat Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Inver Park, with Lee Lynch scoring twice.