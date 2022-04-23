Irish League referee Jamie Robinson loses appeal against unsporting conduct and will be banned for two weeks

Unsporting: Jamie Robinson has been banned for two weeks from Monday. Credit: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

The official was hit with charges by the Irish FA following a complaint made by Crusaders after their 2-1 home defeat by Glentoran on January 21.

He was cleared of the charges of assault and bringing the game into disrepute by the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee, however he received a ban for unsporting conduct.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was sent off during the game and then received a two-game ban. He received a further four-match suspension for alleged ‘unsporting conduct’ towards Robinson after the final whistle sounded and the club was fined £100.

Crusaders opted to challenge the charge issued against Baxter for the breach of Article 18.15 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code — unsporting conduct towards a match official – and his four game ban was reduced to two.

Robinson was found guilty of Article 18.20 which states: “A match official who is reported for misconduct or reported for unsporting conduct towards a player, official or any other person may be suspended by the Committee in accordance with this Code.”

Baxter was shown a straight red card by Robinson in the 85th minute of the match which the Glens won 2-1.

The club’s complaint related to an alleged altercation in the tunnel area after the game involving Baxter and Robinson.

An Irish FA statement read: “This appeal by Mr Robinson is based on four grounds – (i) Unreasonableness; (ii) Procedural impropriety (iii) Illegality (error of law) (iv) Policy considerations.

“It is not the role of the Appeals Board to conduct a re-hearing of the evidence heard by the Disciplinary Committee.

“The Disciplinary Committee heard evidence from many witnesses, including the Appellant, and reached a finding of fact upon which the sanction was based. Whilst the Appellant would have liked the Disciplinary Committee to have reached a different decision, the Appellant’s argument that the decision was unreasonable or irrational and the finding of fact unfounded is not persuasive.

“Nor is there is compelling evidence to support the contention that there were procedural irregularities prior to or during the conduct of the hearing.”

The statement added: “Whilst there is no doubt that match officials require to be properly protected and there is no place in the game for the abuse of referees, officials must remain responsible for their own actions in the light of all else that is going on.

“The fact that the situation the Appellant found himself in may have been antagonising and may not have been of his own making is not a defence to how he decides to conduct himself in the circumstances.”

It is understood Robinson’s original sanction has been reimposed and will apply from Monday.