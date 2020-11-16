Irish League referees 'extremely concerned' over potential shortage of officials after Covid-19 outbreak

Irish League officials are concerned for the rest of the season.

Northern Ireland's referees have expressed concern over the rest of the Irish League season after a Covid-19 outbreak.

On Friday it emerged that Saturday's Glenavon v Carrick Rangers fixture was called off along with Carrick's home clash with Coleraine this Saturday.

The Northern Ireland Football League said the postponements were "in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy."

Four officials have been instructed to isolate following a Danske Bank Premiership match on Tuesday, November 10, sparking fears over a shortage of referees.

With two senior refs out of a 13-strong panel self-isolating, the Northern Ireland Referees Association has sounded an alarm.

Paul Larkin, chairman of the NIRA, stated: “The Northern Ireland Referees Association are extremely concerned with the recent news of a Covid-19 outbreak within local football.

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the players who have been affected and hope they are well.

“Four of our refereeing colleagues have been instructed to isolate following a match in the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday 10th November.

“This is concerning for all our officials who are now placed in a very difficult position of whether to accept or decline a match appointment, knowing there is a possibility of a two week isolation period.

“Local football could find itself dealing with a shortage of officials with this latest development. Hopefully it will not come to that, but it does highlight the precarious situation local football now finds itself in.

“We will continue to support our colleagues and are willing to assist the footballing authorities in trying to avoid a possible shortage of match officials.”

Carrick Rangers have confirmed that none of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Carrick stated: “The club would like to thank everyone who has contacted us offering best wishes and support.

“However, from various communications, it is clear there has been some confusion as to the current situation. To clarify, we would like to advise that the Public Health Agency contacted us on Friday to advise that several players from a team we played recently had tested positive for Covid-19 and, as our players were deemed to be in close contact, they were requested to isolate.

“Our players have consistently followed all procedures and protocols at all times. We wish those opposition players who have tested positive for Covid-19 a speedy recovery.”

The fixture postponements are the first sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic this season. For a league campaign which started in mid-October, any rearrangements will make a busy fixture schedule even more congested.

In another development, three Portadown players — Luke Wilson, Lee Bonis and Nathan Kerr — have withdrawn from the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad for the Euro qualifier in Ukraine tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the NI Football League will meet with Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs early this week to agree a new start date for both leagues.

Their campaigns have had to be pushed back after the NI Executive confirmed the extension of existing restrictions.