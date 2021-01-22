Irish League return to go ahead as planned although NI Football League will not release test result numbers

All six matches in the Danske Bank Premiership are set to go ahead as planned this weekend, although the NI Football League did not confirm whether or not there had been any positive Covid-19 tests returned.

Testing began on Thursday with Irish League players and staff assessed ahead of training.

England's Premier League has been announcing the results of their Covid-19 tests, a move followed by the English Football League after testing became mandatory in the lower leagues earlier this month.

For instance, on Tuesday the EFL confirmed that 4598 players and club staff were tested ahead within the previous week, with 32 positive cases returned.

However, a NIFL spokesperson confirmed there are no plans to release test result numbers for the Premiership's wave of testing, which is due to last for four weeks.

As per the NI Football League's Covid-19 Case Policy, each game would go ahead as planned unless a club was unable to name a squad of at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper.

If any player or staff member tested positive on Thursday, he or she would have returned home immediately and been instructed to self-isolate in line with the latest health guidance.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Larne host crusaders as second plays third in a title-chasing clash. In the 5.30pm kick-off, Glenavon host Glentoran while the 3pm games see Linfield welcome Warrenpoint Town, Ballymena United host Cliftonville, Portadown visit Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts go to Coleraine.