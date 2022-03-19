Irish League Round-Up: Eetu Vertainen to the four as Linfield stay top with Cliftonville keeping in touch after win at Glenavon

Eetu Vertainen was the man of the day as he fired in four goals to help Linfield stay top of the Danske Bank Premiership, but Cliftonville weathered windy conditions to remain in touch.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park at the same time as the leaders were beating Dungannon Swifts 5-0 at Windsor Park to keep the gap at the top just four points with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Glentoran’s title hopes took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballymena United, while there were wins for Portadown over Coleraine and Crusaders over Warrenpoint Town.

Catch up on all the action right here!

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates his goal against Glenavon (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Glenavon 0 Cliftonville 2

Cliftonville have now won nine league games in a row and they are still right in the thick of things in the Danske Bank Premiership after their 2-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The Reds showed no sign of a League Cup hangover as they returned to domestic matters with a strong performance, goals from Paul O’Neill and Joe Gormley earning them three points.

Despite playing into a strong wind in the second half, their excellent defence secured a fifth clean sheet in seven away games and they stay right on the heels of Linfield at the top, just four points back with a game in hand.

The visitors survived an early scare, though, as Glenavon threatened through Peter Campbell, who rifled a half-volley on goal after Andy Waterworth’s knock-down header but it cannoned off the crossbar.

At the other end, Cliftonville were not as wasteful. Levi Ives’ throw-in worked its way into the box and O’Neill was lurking to prod it goalwards with his shin and it went through James Taylor’s legs and in.

After the break, it seemed like Cliftonville would find things tough going into the wind but they actually doubled their lead when Ryan Curran fed Ruari McDonald down the wing and his cross was headed in by Gormley for his 19th of the season.

Try as they might, Glenavon couldn’t find a response and the Reds go marching on, with a treble still potentially in their sights.

Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly clashes with Ballymena's Ross Redman and Brendan Barr (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Ballymena United 1 Glentoran 1

Glentoran lost ground in the title race as they dropped to third place and five points behind Linfield as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballymena United on Warden Street.

The home side had taken the lead through forward Ryan Waide four minutes into the second half, but Jay Donnelly levelled from the penalty spot five minutes later, however the visitors couldn’t find another goal.

It was a game that didn’t have many grade A scoring chances, and it leaves the Glens with a considerable distance to make up with only six games left in the season.

Ballymena striker Waide had the home side up in the 49th minute when he rifled past Aaron McCarey in the Glentoran goal, but the lead lasted just five minutes when Kym Nelson committed a foul in the box.

Donnelly stepped up and converted past O’Neill, but neither side were able to add to their totals before the final whistle blew, with the home side looking more likely as the visitors tired.

Linfield's Eetu Vertainen with the match ball after scoring four goals against Dungannon Swifts (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield 5 Dungannon Swifts 0

Eetu Vertainen was in outstanding form for Linfield as he grabbed four of their five goals as they swatted aside Dungannon Swifts to stay top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Finnish Under-21 international scored with practically every opportunity he had, putting the ball past Dwayne Nelson twice in the first half, wrapping up his hat-trick early in the second and then adding his fourth just before the end.

It means there’s no change at the top of the table, but the Blues will be confident going into the split, especially with bottom side Warrenpoint Town their next opponents next weekend.

Vertainen opened his account in the 14th minute when he slotted coolly past Dwayne Nelson, but his second was a thing of beauty as he somehow found the back of the net from an acute angle for a fine finish.

It was the Finn who set up Chris McKee for the third ten minutes before the interval, sliding it to his strike partner who rounded Nelson for the goal.

The hat-trick came shortly after the restart, Vertainen bulging the net again with a low strike from inside the area, and he added a fourth for good measure, poking in from a couple of yards out after Kirk Millar’s pass.

The forward was brought off to a standing ovation shortly after and from there the Blues easily closed things out.

Portadown 2 Coleraine 0

Portadown are now just a point behind Carrick Rangers after a 2-0 win over Coleraine at Shamrock Park earned them a third consecutive home win.

Two goals inside five minutes in the second-half from Adam Salley and Harry Anderson were enough to down the Bannsiders, who are all but assured of their place in sixth now but missed the chance to mathematically ensure it.

Salley had two big chances in the first-half to break the deadlock but he failed to hit the target with both, which left the game scoreless at the interval as Coleraine struggled to threaten.

After the break, Oisin Conaty forced a big save from away goalkeeper Gareth Deane but they would not be denied and they found the goals to win it.

Salley was the man who scored first, beating Deane with a fabulous solo effort, and then Anderson did the same five minutes later to double their lead and move one point off getting out of the relegation zone.

Crusaders 2 Warrenpoint Town 1

Late drama at Seaview as Crusaders and Warrenpoint Town split three goals in the last nine minutes of a 2-1 game, with the hosts edging the win for a vital three points.

Goals from Brandon Doyle and Ray O’Sullivan looked sure to have left both sides with a point for their efforts, but Philip Lowry finished with a minute left on the clock to earn Crusaders the victory.

The Crues are now five points ahead of Larne in the race to secure top-seeding for the European play-offs and will go into the split in pole position after this result.

They needed Ross Clarke and Billy Joe Burns to make two big goal saving tackles in the first-half, while Jordan McMurray fired over the bar in a game that wasn’t full of quality up to the final ten minutes.

But once the clock hit 80, the game suddenly exploded into life as a ball thrown into the box was nodded down by Jordan Owens and replacement Doyle supplied the finish.

The ’Point looked to have earned a point when Luke Wade Slater broke down the right and swung in the cross for O’Sullivan to head in, but a late scramble in the box saw Lowry stab it home for the winner.

Warrenpoint now look destined for the drop, 12 points behind Portadown above them with only seven games left to play.