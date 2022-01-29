Irish League Round-Up: Glentoran move top as Linfield slip up at Coleraine, while Swifts continue fine form

Glentoran's Patrick McClean soars for the ball - and his side have soared to the top of the table (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

We have new leaders in the Danske Bank Premiership as Glentoran’s win over Warrenpoint Town and Linfield’s defeat at Coleraine saw them swap places in the standings.

The Big Two rivals have been back and forth all season and for the first time it’s the Glens who assume control, while there were also wins for Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts in another big day in the Irish League.

Check out all of Saturday afternoon’s action below!

Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin celebrates scoring against Linfield (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Coleraine 3 Linfield 0

LINFIELD have been unseated at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership after an off-day at the Showgrounds saw them slip to a 3-0 defeat to impressive Coleraine.

A penalty from Lyndon Kane and further goals from Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin saw Oran Kearney’s side return to the win column in fine style, scoring three goals against the defending champions for the first time on home turf since October 2012.

The win moves Coleraine back into the top-six above rivals Ballymena United, still with a game in hand, while Linfield have dropped down to second and trail their own rivals Glentoran by two points.

"That's been coming, it was a top performance all round. There have been other weeks when we haven't been as ruthless but the goals came at good times," said a delighted Kearney.

"In terms of our penalty, I will have to see it back but there was a big appeal from our lads. We need to now make sure we feed off this and get a good week's training done for next weekend."

The hosts were ahead from the penalty spot just after 10 minutes had elapsed, Kane converting after Shevlin’s shot was adjudged to have been blocked by Ethan Devine’s hand.

Linfield weren’t on top form in the first half but they did fashion the best chance of either side before the interval, Kirk Millar working some space and forcing Gareth Deane into a diving stop.

After the restart, things did not improve in terms of chances, and it was only when Shevlin struck the Bannsiders’ second that things finally kicked into life.

It was a fantastic striker’s goal, the forward taking the ball in the box and turning to create the space to rifle past former team-mate Chris Johns to double the hosts’ lead with 15 minutes remaining.

And only seven minutes later, a third goal secured the three points, Jamie Glackin breaking away and supplying a fine finish to round off a big win on home soil for Kearney’s men.

Glentoran's Robbie McDaid celebrates his goal against Warrenpoint Town (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

POUNCING at their Big Two rivals’ expense were Glentoran, who only scored once but were dominant against Warrenpoint, with Robbie McDaid’s goal settling a 1-0 scoreline at the BetMcLean Oval.

The forward headed in Hrvoje Plum’s free-kick just before the half-time interval to earn Mick McDermott’s side three points and take their run to four straight wins, moving them above Linfield into top spot.

Warrenpoint provided a stern rearguard, limiting the Glens to just the one goal as 17-year-old goalkeeper Stephen McMullan shone in defeat, but they never looked like scoring at the other end and stay five points adrift at the bottom.

"It was a tough game, ugly at times, but three points is the main thing. Conditions were tough, we played well in the first half but we didn't get the second or third goal. The last 10 or 15 minutes were a bit edgy, but we managed to get the job done," said McDaid.

"We played with the wind in the first half and we always knew Warrenpoint were going to throw everything at us at the end, but we ground it out. It wasn't as clean-cut as some of our performances recently, but we've come out of it with all three points."

Jay Donnelly could have given Glentoran an early lead when he was set through but shot tamely at McMullan, while the goalkeeper needed to produce a smart stop to deny McDaid as the hosts piled on the pressure.

The weight of chances would eventually take their toll, though, and the goal came six minutes before the break, Plum whipping in a free-kick from the right that McDaid powered into the bottom corner.

Indeed, it was only down to McMullan that the gap was just one at the interval, the 17-year-old making an outstanding diving stop to deny Sean Murray’s venomous 20-yard drive.

The onslaught only continued after the break, Rhys Marshall getting away from his marker and lashing into the side netting, but despite keeping the pressure on the hosts couldn’t do any more.

In the end, they didn’t need to. Three points on the board and The Oval men are on top.

"We're disappointed that we haven't taken anything away from the game, but the positive is that we had so much on display today. We have to focus on that and bring that into the next run of games," was Warrenpoint manager Barry Gray's assessment.

"Their goal, it's a set-piece, we don't think it's a free-kick, but we should deal with it better. They caught us with it and we dealt very well with the majority of them."

Glenavon goal scorer Peter Campbell tries to get the ball from Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey (Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

Crusaders 0 Glenavon 1

PETER Campbell’s seventh-minute goal proved the difference at Seaview as Glenavon picked up a big away win with a 1-0 victory over Crusaders.

The forward tapped in Matthew Fitzpatrick’s pass across the box early in the contest and that ultimately was enough for Gary Hamilton’s side, who made it back to back wins and stay in touch with the top-six.

Crusaders, who only briefly threatened, are now 13 points adrift of Glentoran at the top of the table after this latest setback and will know they can’t afford many more mistakes in their title bid.

"We had a bit of everything in that game. When we had to defend, we defended well and when the keeper had to make saves, he made saves," praised Glenavon manager Hamilton.

"The back four stood tall when we had to defend, especially in the last 20 minutes when they must have had every centre forward they have at the club on the pitch.

"But we played some really good stuff and probably should have been two or three-nil up and that allowed them to cling on to the hope of an equaliser."

It took just seven minutes for Glenavon to get the winner as Fitzpatrick charged forward with the ball and judged his pass to perfection, sliding it across the box for Peter Campbell to tap in at the back post.

Ben Kennedy came close to levelling shortly after when he was slipped in down the left by Jordan Forsythe but neither side came overly close to picking up a score before the break.

Instead, Fitzpatrick drew a good save from Tuffey just after the restart and then tested the Crusaders stopper again on the counter-attack, this time the goalkeeper saving well with his legs.

At the other end, the hosts’ best chance to tie things up came and went when James Taylor produced a fine save with his glove to palm away Billy Joe Burns’ stinging effort, and that allowed the Lurgan Blues to close out a big away win.

Crusaders assistant manager Jeff Spiers reflected: "I didn’t think we did enough to win the game and any time we did go through, their keeper made a couple of good saves and there were a few blocks on the line so it was a very disappointing day.

"Something we have been very good at is keeping clean sheets and we’re disappointed with the goal we gave away. That gave Glenavon something to hang onto. We made four or five positive subs and the personnel we had on the pitch, we’re always going to get a chance."

Dungannon Swifts 3 Carrick Rangers 2

A THRILLER at Stangmore Park as Dungannon Swifts racked up their fourth win in five games to move up into ninth in the table with a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers.

Darragh McBrien got the winner eight minutes from full-time as Dean Shiels’ men edged an even encounter to leapfrog Rangers, with Peter Campbell adding a double for the hosts.

Stuart King will believe his side deserved a point for their efforts, Kyle Cherry and Jordan Gibson getting their goals, but they will rue some poor defending as they drop to 10th, although they are 10 points clear of Portadown below them.

Cherry came closest early for the wind-assisted Rangers, whistling a shot just wide, while at the other end McBrien and Campbell both couldn’t hit the target with chances, but that only preceded a high-scoring game.

Just as soon as Campbell had opened the scoring for Swifts, Cherry levelled it for the visitors, Campbell lifting it over the advancing Matthew Skeet before Cherry finished a long throw into the box.

Both sides emerged cagey after the restart, Lloyd Anderson firing wide from a good position before Declan Dunne made a good save to deny Ben Tilney at the other end, before there was a goal at either end again.

Once more it was Dungannon who went ahead, Ben Gallagher with the killer pass to send Campbell through to finish low past Skeet, but again Carrick levelled, this time when Jordan Gibson drilled it low and in.

But there was one more twist in the tale and it went in favour of the Swifts as McBrien converted a one-two with Ryan Mayse to earn them another big three points in their fine run of recent form.