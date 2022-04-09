Irish League Round Up: Glentoran title chances hit the buffers and Glenavon see off Ballymena

GLENTORAN’S title chances hit the buffers following this drubbing by Crusaders at the BetMcLean Oval.

Glentoran 0 Crusaders 4

Goals from Declan Caddell, Philip Lowry, Daniel Larmour and Paul Heatley resulted in the home team being booed off at the finish by their disgruntled fans.

The result moved Stephen Baxter’s team to within five points of the East Belfast boys in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

“When you come to the Oval, leave with a four goal win and stamp your authority on a match like we did, it is very pleasing,” beamed Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

“We won here 3-0 at the start of the season and now 4-0 . . . we may well have scored a couple more on the break. We nullified everything they had to offer.”

Glens assistant boss Paul Millar said: “There was no excuse for that performance. The first goal, after eight minutes was conceded from a set piece. Then we had another calamitous goal – the last two were out of the comic book.

“We were poor as a group.”

Glenavon 3 Ballymena United 1

MANAGER Gary Hamilton hailed his team as they close in on a seventh-place finish, which would earn them a European play-off place.

Peter Campbell bagged a delicious double, with Calum Birney getting in on the scoring act after Kyn Nelson had headed Ballymena United into a first half lead.

Both sides finished with only nine men – Glenavon had Danny Wallace dismissed while the Sky Blues lost Leroy Millar.

Glenavon debutant goalkeeper Josh Clarke saved as spot kick from Millar.

“I gave them a bit of a rollicking at half-time because I didn’t think it was good enough,” said Hamilton. “When Josh made the wonder save from the spot kick, I thought we were the better team after that with Peter Campbell scoring two great goals.

“The character is just brilliant in that dressing room at the minute.”

United boss David Jeffrey moaned: “It was extremely disappointing. The simple message is, you can’t make mistakes and not expect to be punished and today we were punished ruthlessly.”

Carrick Rangers 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

DAVID Cushley bagged the only goal of the game at the Loughshore Leisure Arena to help Carrick Rangers inch away from the drop zone.

Skipper Cushley scored with a brilliant half-volley to left help lift his team above Dungannon Swifts in the League table.

The game was steeped in controversy late on when Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne appeared to push a young fan who was retrieving the ball, which earned him a red card.

Portadown 0 Warrenpoint Town 1

BARRY Gray’s Warrenpoint Town are clinging to Premiership survival!

Although it will still take a miracle to preventing dropping into the Championship, they are at least making a fight of it, reflected in this win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Kealan Dillon's first half strike from the penalty spot was enough to earn the visitors all three points.

Warrenpoint have now have now narrowed the deficit to nine points behind today's opponents, with four games remaining.