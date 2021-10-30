Irish League Round-Up: Late goals, disallowed goals, red cards and four wins for the top-four

Late goals. Disallowed goals. Red cards. All four teams in the top-four pick up wins and it’s as you were at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership. Just another normal day in the Irish League, right?

Most of the drama happened at Solitude where two late Ryan Curran goals and a very late disallowed goal led leaders Cliftonville to victory over Glenavon, while there were also wins for Linfield, Coleraine and Larne.

Warrenpoint and Crusaders also saw a red card in their game at Milltown, with the visitors winning a six-goal thriller on their return to action after their recent Covid-19 misfortune.

Check out the round-up to all of today’s games here…

Cliftonville 2 Glenavon 1

WHAT a game at Solitude.

Down 1-0 and seemingly losing their place at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership, up stepped Ryan Curran to score twice in the dying stages at Solitude to hand Cliftonville a win that will be as momentum boosting as it will be important on the standings.

Curran’s brace will keep them top of the table by one point after 10 games of the campaign, with Glenavon – who had Matthew Snoddy sent-off after what they thought was a late equaliser was ruled out – staying in eighth.

"We weren’t at our best today, we got away with one. Glenavon had a game plan and they executed it better than us. Declan was unlucky to give that goal away but, to be honest, that was maybe the kick we needed,” admitted double goalscorer Curran.

"There’s a great buzz about the lads. Last year was a step back and there was a morale hit last week. But all the other teams around us won, so to get the win today is massive.

"(My second) was one of my better goals this year. I just knew straightaway it was going in, you get those every so often. But I’ll take a tap-in just as quickly!

"Just pure mad, euphoria. You didn’t have that last year. Fair play to the fans, we’ve had full houses every game this year. They get on your back, but in a good way because it spurs you on. It was a great feeling when I scored.”

The visitors were the livelier of the two teams in the early going, but Cliftonville had the better chances as Jamie McDonagh’s free-kick was palmed away by James Taylor and then Joe Gormley had a goal ruled out for offside.

Mark Stafford nodded wide from just two yards moments before half-time, but two minutes after the restart Cliftonville goalkeeper Declan Dunne gifted Glenavon the lead as he passed the ball straight to Josh Doyle and the striker had the easy task of passing into the empty net.

It could have been two shortly after, Peter Campbell picking out Matthew Fitzpatrick in the box but the striker blazing over from six yards, while at the other end Gormley had his second goal of the day disallowed for an infringement.

Gormley had another chance late on but he scuffed his lines from six yards and it looked like the Reds’ hopes of snatching a draw had ended, but up stepped Curran to steal an incredible result.

His first saw the forward divert a cross into the net to send the home support wild, and then no more than two minutes later there was bedlam in the Solitude stands as he lashed home from a tight angle for a sumptuous winner.

There was still time for even more late drama as Glenavon thought they had an equaliser in injury-time, only for it to be ruled out by referee Keith Kennedy. Snoddy was sent-off for his protests and Cliftonville held on.

Linfield's Matthew Green is all smiles after his double against Dungannon Swifts (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

FOR a long time Linfield thought they might be going top of the table, but they will have to settle with keeping the pressure on Cliftonville after a comfortable 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

David Healy’s men, who stay one point behind the Reds, got their goals through Matthew Clarke and a late brace from Matt Green to condemn Dungannon to their fourth defeat in their last five games which keeps them 10th.

"Good three points against tricky opponents. Dungannon make you work for it – they had a good win last week so we knew it would be a tough game. We worked hard for it,” praised Linfield manager David Healy.

"You need your replacements to be ready. As a coach or a manager you make changes for something different or to shut up shop, but we made changes for freshness and we got that. We felt as if at the time we needed a change and at the end of the game they were the right changes.”

Clarke doesn’t score many, but he made the most of his chance when it dropped to him as he cut inside and rifled home with the outside of the left boot for the opening goal on the quarter-hour.

Centre-back Jimmy Callacher perhaps should have done better when he was found unmarked at a corner, heading wide, and then Christy Manzinga had a good half-volley denied by a Niall Morgan save just before half-time.

In what was a rather drab second half, Linfield looked content to see the game out while Swifts rarely threatened to get an equaliser, but in the final ten minutes the hosts sprang into life again.

Green, in particular, was on fire as he scored both of Linfield’s final two goals, the English striker set up on both occasions by Kirk Millar to rifle home and ensure there would be no late comeback drama.

Pacemaker Belfast 30-10-21 Ballymena v Larne - Danske Bank Premiership Larne's Mark Randall celebrates his second goal during today's game at The Showgrounds, Ballymena. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Ballymena United 0 Larne 3

LARNE continue to further their title aspirations as they ensured they wouldn’t slip up at the Ballymena Showgrounds as they put three past Ballymena United to win 3-0.

Midfielder John Herron warned that the Sky Blues would be a dangerous opponent, but it turned out to be a good day for the Inver Reds as they got two from Mark Randall and a further strike by Navid Nasseri to pick up an important away win.

With their rivals all winning, Larne stay fourth but are still well in the title mix just three points off the top, while Ballymena remain ninth in the table after this result, although the home side will be aggrieved they did not get a penalty prior to Larne’s second goal for a handball by Jeff Hughes.

"They’re the starts that you need and it’s the start we needed today. We knew it’d be a different game to last Tuesday night(‘s 4-0 Co Antrim Shield win), so we needed to match their fast start. That early goal took the sting out of it,” said Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

"At the time I didn’t think (Hughes’) was an intentional handball, it hit off him and we broke. We were fortunate. At the same time, I don’t think that would have affected the result. We had four or five more chances where we should have been more clinical.

"Some people might look at our fixtures with worry and fear, but we have excitement. If you want to progress as a team you have to go into those games and enjoy them and hope they go your way.”

Larne’s start was rapid and they were 1-0 up just 90 seconds into the game when Ronan Hale’s flicked pass sent Randall into the box and he finished smartly past Jordan Williamson.

But for the Ballymena keeper things could have been worse as he needed to save smartly from Hale twice, and then denied Randall a second when he saved his goal-bound free-kick.

But eventually the weight of shots took their toll, and after Ballymena had what appeared to be a very credible penalty appeal for a handball by Hughes turned down, Larne broke at pace and Randall finished off the counter-attack for his second.

The Sky Blues tried their best to add some energy by upping the physicality, but Nasseri secured the win after the restart, the midfielder slotting home Herron’s delivery inside the box.

The closest the home side came to breaking their own duck was when Conor Keeley powered a header against the crossbar, but it wasn’t to be their day on Warden Street.

Matthew Shevlin kept his goalscoring record alive against Portadown (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Coleraine 2 Portadown 0

A SOLID afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds for the hosts as Oran Kearney’s Coleraine saw off Portadown 2-0 to stay in the top-three in the league.

An unfortunate own-goal from Paul Finnegan and yet another strike from Matthew Shevlin secured the three points for the Bannsiders, who stay third in the league but have played one more game than their rivals.

“I would’ve taken 2-0 before the game. I bat away questions all week about ‘oh, it’s Portadown this week’ – I’ll say it and keep saying it, I’ve never had a game in this league where it’s easy. Portadown were well organised today,” said Kearney.

"We started well but got a bit lost early in the second half. But we did the important things well – like we kept a clean sheet, Matthew Shevlin keeps scoring even if he had to wait until the 90th minute to get it – and it’s another three points and we have to be happy with it.

"I wasn’t really worried because we’ve been down this road long enough, and we had a game like this last year where Portadown scored with ten minutes to go and it was two points dropped. But today we restricted them. Gareth (Deane) commanded his box well today and to a man everyone else was great.”

Coleraine have now gone 11 games unbeaten to start the season, but Kearney wasn’t even entertaining that statistic after the game.

"You can count them, we don’t. We never do,” he retorted.

"It’s three points and we move on to the next one. There’s nothing up saying ‘it’s 11, let’s get to 12’, it’s just about getting back to training and getting ready to beat Carrick Rangers next week.”

Early on Jethren Barr had made a good save to deny Conor McKendry’s deflected shot and then Jamie Glackin saw a cross/shot cleared off the line before Finnegan’s own goal opened the scoring at the Showgrounds.

Shevlin ‘teed up’ the defender for the opener, the Bannsiders striker passing across goal and the Portadown man sliding it into his own goal for the difference at the interval.

There wasn’t a great deal to write home about in the second half as both sides pushed for a goal to either win the game or grab an equaliser, but in the end it would be the former that would come true.

It would be Shevlin who would get it, too, the forward rounding off a slick counter-attack late into injury-time to confirm that Coleraine would claim the three points on offer, leaving the visitors 11th, two points above bottom side Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint Town 2 Crusaders 4

IN their first game in a few weeks, Crusaders returned with a win after a 4-2 victory over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Despite a double from Alan O’Sullivan, the bottom-placed side were undone when they found themselves a man down and a goal down when Daniel Byrne was sent-off after goals from Johnny McMurray, Adam Lecky and Paul Heatley.

With the extra man, Ben Kennedy rounded off the scoring to take Crusaders one point behind fifth placed Glentoran having played two games less, while Warrenpoint have now lost nine league games in a row.

"It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us since we last played. To get the boys back up and running – we only had some of them in on Monday and most of them back on Wednesday – it was a patched up effort for us,” revealed Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"We weren’t sure how the second half would go with fitness, but our second half was excellent, the goals were great. A 4-2 win away no matter where you go is great.

"Warrenpoint are a dangerous side and we had to deal with that, and there was a period they had us under the cosh. But once we dealt with that, we stepped our gears up again and won the game.

"(Ben Kennedy) catches the eye with some of those moments, but Adam Lecky was the best player on the pitch from our point of view. He allowed the others to play and that allowed Ben to step in and play the way he did.”

It took 15 minutes for the visitors – who had their previous four games postponed due to a host of Covid-19 cases in their squad – to forge ahead, the rebound from Heatley’s initial effort dropping straight to McMurray who slid home past the unfortunate Conor Mitchell.

Just ten minutes later Crusaders had their second, Lecky heading home from a corner, but Warrenpoint pulled one back when O’Sullivan converted from the spot after a handball in the box from a Crues defender.

And only a couple of minutes after the restart, O’Sullivan grabbed his second to draw Warrenpoint level, the striker driving the ball in from an acute angle despite Declan Caddell’s best attempts to block on the line.

It didn’t take long for Crusaders to restore their lead, though, and it was Heatley who scored it, the midfielder slotting home after an excellent pass into the box by Kennedy.

Warrenpoint still held out hope they could get back into it, but after Byrne saw red for a second yellow card, Kennedy rounded off the scoring to ensure the points would head back to Belfast.