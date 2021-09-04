Irish League Round-Up: Ryan Curran strikes late as Cliftonville maintain 100% record with win over Glentoran

A second-half strike from Ryan Curran helped Cliftonville make it three wins from three to start the season as they maintained their 100% start with victory over Glentoran.

Elsewhere on Saturday, it was a great day for strikers as Matthew Shevlin, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andy Waterworth all grabbed two goals each as wins went the way of Larne, Coleraine and Glenavon.

Here's how the action unfolded in round three of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Cliftonville's Ryan Curran is mobbed after scoring the winner against Glentoran (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Cliftonville 1 Glentoran 0

CLIFTONVILLE striker Ryan Curran was thrilled to notch the winner against Glentoran to help the Reds maintain their unbeaten start to the season in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The forward popped up in the 71st minute to deposit a rebound after Glentoran goalkeeper, and former Cliftonville favourite, Aaron McCarey had made a string of fine stops.

In a pulsating game, both sides had plenty of chances, but goals were at a premium and Curran's finish proved to be the only time the ball would hit the net.

And the striker admits he was thrilled to break a lengthy duck in competitive play as he goes in search of a better statistical campaign than he had last season.

"If you include last season, that's my first goal in four or five games," pointed out Curran.

"I had a good year last year, and with Joe (Gormley) out I felt like I had a bit more responsibility on my shoulders last season. Now, with Joe back, it might ease a bit of pressure on me.

"Last year I got 17 goals and you always want to beat your previous season, there's no point in me lying and saying I don't. So I'll set myself small targets like where I want to be before Christmas and then kicking on after that.

"That's one down, 16 more to go! But as long as the team's winning then I'm happy."

His team certainly are winning, with Saturday's victory their third in as many games, with all three victories - over Carrick Rangers, Coleraine and Glentoran - coming at Solitude.

Curran admits that, while he's not surprised at how the team is playing, he wouldn't have had them at nine points after three games given the quality of opposition.

"We couldn't have wished for better to start the season. When you look at those first three games, Carrick, Coleraine and Glentoran, you would have probably settled for six. Nine is unbelievable," he added.

"But we won't be getting ahead of ourselves, plenty of way to go yet."

The result condemns the Glens to their first loss of the season, with Mick McDermott's side on three points after their first two games.

Larne's Mark Randall accepts his captain Albert Watson's handshake after scoring their opener against Portadown (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown 2 Larne 3

LARNE manager Tiernan Lynch hailed the impact of new arrival Thomas Oluwa as the forward came on and produced a match-winning moment against Portadown.

With the visitors 2-1 ahead in injury time at Shamrock Park, the Irishman took the ball and drove forward before drawing a save out of Harry Doherty, which produced a rebound for Lee Lynch to convert.

That goal would prove very important as Greg Hall scored for the hosts with virtually the last kick of the game, but it was too little, too late as the Invermen held on for a 3-2 win.

"Thomas has just come in, that's the first time we've got him on the pitch and he's a dangerous boy, he's got a lot of pace and he loves to run," smiled Lynch.

"He did really well in the build-up and we were delighted we showed that bit of character."

However, the overall feeling in the Larne camp was one of "huge disappointment" according to Lynch as they almost threw away what looked to be a guaranteed win.

A header from Dean Jarvis and a delightful chip from Mark Randall had the visitors ahead by two at the interval and in cruise control, but they came out slack in the second half and allowed Ruairi Croskery to pull one back midway through.

But Oluwa stepped up to allow Lynch to seal the points prior to Hall's late reply, and manager Lynch says they will definitely go back to the drawing board after a tale of two halves.

"I thought we were very good in the first half, but then in the second half we kind of accepted our first half performance and that allowed them back into it. Credit to Portadown, they stuck it up to us in the second half," he said.

"The boys are hugely disappointed, it's something we have to get back on the pitch and look at again and just trying to improve.

"But this is still a work in progress. We brought a lot of players in over the summer and we're still getting them up to speed with how we play and the program."

Coleraine's Matthew Shevlin wheels away in celebration after scoring against Carrick Rangers (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 3

A RUN of games is what has prompted Matthew Shevlin's recent strong run of form for Coleraine, according to his manager Oran Kearney.

The striker bagged two goals in their 3-0 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers and also drew the red card that saw Jim Ervin sent off for the hosts as the Bannsiders got off the mark for the season.

It's been a difficult go of it for Shevlin in the Irish League after he burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old with Ballymena United seven years ago, but he hasn't found a permanent role since then.

However, Kearney is optimistic about the now 22-year-old's role at the Showgrounds, particularly since he sees plenty more minutes in the striker's future.

"Matthew will steal the plaudits for the two goals, but I thought he was generally excellent today, he was a real thorn in their side. He's energetic, he puts himself about and he's a good finisher as well," praised Kearney.

"We hope (he can fulfill his potential). Those are the (players) we try to grab all the time - he came on the scene early and then lost his way a little bit. For a young player, he maybe wasn't playing the volume of games he wanted to, but here we feel he has a bright future and we feel he has all the tools there to be a good striker.

"All that was lacking was a run of games and now that he's had a run of games we're starting to see Matthew develop into a really good striker."

While, in the end, it was a comfortable victory for Coleraine, there was a degree of relief for the Bannsiders that they got the win after finishing on the wrong side of the scoreline in their opening two games.

However, after Conor McKendry netted his first goal for the club when his cross floated all the way into the top corner and Shevlin added his double, they now have three points on the board.

"We're happy to get up and running. Anyone will tell you that once the season starts, you want to get points on the board," admitted Kearney.

"We had two tough ties to start, and you could argue we should have taken something out of those two games, but I said to the players before the game that the cold, harsh reality was we didn't have anything to show for it.

"It was important we came in today and put in the performance levels we needed, and thankfully that brought the three points."

Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates.

Warrenpoint Town 1 Glenavon 6

GARY Hamilton admits he's excited by the depth Glenavon now possess after their comfortable 6-1 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Strikers Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andy Waterworth both struck twice in the massacre, with further strikes from Peter Campbell and Danny Purkis completing the rout.

That all came after Warrenpoint had opened the scoring through Fra McCaffrey in the 11th minute but, once the visitors got on the scoresheet, there was no way back.

Glenavon have now won one and drawn one to start the season and Hamilton believes their success is down to the depth of players they can call upon - and he plans on utilising that as the season progresses.

"After we conceded the goal it kickstarted us, and from then on we were deserved winners," claimed a happy Hamilton.

"We brought (Waterworth) in to score goals, and I thought him and Fitzy today were exceptional. Then we brought Danny off the bench and Josh Doyle set him up. All four forwards played their role today.

"(Depth) is the one thing we do have. We have Callum Birney, Conor McCloskey, James Taylor and Jamie Doran, who is an exceptional young talent, not even in the squad today. We know we'll need them from now until the end of the season.

"At the minute, we have a really good squad."