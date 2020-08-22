Irish League soaring back up European co-efficient chart as clubs' recent success net £1.6m prize

The Irish League is shooting up the UEFA coefficient ranking and clubs have already banked £1.6 million this summer in a remarkable turnaround of fortunes in Europe.

Victories for Linfield, Glentoran and Coleraine have maintained the progress made in 2019 and sees Northern Ireland power up nine places to 40th in the rankings table of 55 nations, a stunning rise from 52nd just two years ago.

Already this summer, Linfield have won two games - one via walkover - to progress through the Champions League preliminary round while Glentoran and Coleraine sealed respective Europa League successes over HB and La Fiorita on Thursday.

If the Irish League could remain 40th in the rankings come the end of the season, it would be its highest coefficient since the 1999-2000 season, when it was also placed 40th.

The results so far have also been key to bringing more money into the local game, with an estimated £1.61m set to be injected.

Thanks to Linfield's progress through the Champions League preliminary round, they are now due to land at least €770,000 (£690,000) in European prize money, based on last season's solidarity payments. That's after they earned €230,000 (£209k) for taking part in the preliminary round and added another €280,000 (£254k) for their first qualifying round tie against Legia Warsaw. Now entering the Europa League second qualifying round, they are due to land a further €260,000 (£236k).

Glentoran and Coleraine are set to land €460,000 (£413,000) each after their progression through the Europa League preliminary qualifying round.

Top strikers Robbie McDaid and James McLaughlin rose to the occasion for their respective club on Thursday night, firing the Glens and Coleraine into the first qualifying round.

In the four summers from 2015 to 2018, Irish League clubs secured just six victories from 42 European games.

That’s why only three sides are in European action this summer, as the league’s European coefficient ranking dropped to 52nd of Europe’s 55 domestic leagues — its lowest ever place.

Linfield’s thrilling Europa League run last summer, coupled with progression for Ballymena United, Cliftonville and Crusaders, ensured that next season will see a return to four Irish League sides landing the Uefa cash bonanza but there was work still to be done to cement the league’s place away from the bottom rungs of the coefficient ladder.

The welcome news for Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield is that clubs who don’t progress to the group stages of the Champions League receive a payment of around €250,000 (£224,694).

It’s important to recognise that travelling costs can be substantial for clubs, particularly when they are using charter flights.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern explained: “There was no additional help from Uefa for costs in the preliminary round. For all other qualifying rounds, a travelling club can claim up to €40,000 (£35,951) for charter flight costs.”

Coleraine’s flight and accommodation costs for their trip to Slovenia could be substantial but Glentoran’s short trip to Scotland shouldn’t dent finances much.

The Bannsiders, however, are back as a European force.

Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the side from San Marino was Coleraine’s first in European competition for 17 years and Oran Kearney’s first as a manager.

The pandemic continues to cause disruption with a Covid-19 scare resulting in the postponement of yesterday’s Champions League first round qualifier between Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava and Faroe Islands side KI Klaksvik.

The Europa League second qualifying round draw is on August 31 with the one-leg shoot-outs scheduled for September 17.

Linfield, who produced a brilliant performance in Poland this week, will be hopeful of a victory and a home draw after being on the road and in the air to Switzerland and Poland already.

Next season, three Irish League sides will enter the first qualifying round of the new 2021–22 Uefa Europa Conference League, along with 69 other teams. Entering in the second qualifying round are 17 teams eliminated from the Champions League first qualifying round and three sides eliminated from the Champions League preliminary round.