Irish League: Social media abuse is driving away referees, warns Alan Snoddy

Legendary Irish League referee Alan Snoddy MBE fears more officials will quit due to abuse online as well as on the touchline.

Snoddy, who is still involved in the domestic game as a match observer, estimates that football in Northern Ireland has lost hundreds of officials since he finished his distinguished career in 2003.

There are several reasons for the current referee shortage and one is the unacceptable abuse aimed at officials online and from pitchside. Snoddy officiated at more than 1,600 games including the 1986 and 1990 World Cup Finals before moving into a mentoring role with the Irish FA, FIFA and UEFA.

In his current role as senior course leader at UEFA’s centre of referee excellence, the 66-year-old Lisburn man encourages young referees to stay away from social media but it’s a worrying issue that won’t go away.

“The abuse of referees is worse because of social media,” said Snoddy who served as Referee Development Officer for the Irish FA. “In my time that didn’t exist. You read criticism in the written press or it came through the media. Now for referees it’s become a serious issue, especially with the younger guys in grassroots football reading comments about them.

“In the UEFA seminars, we advise the young referees not to use social media. We are realistic and know it will always be there but it can damage your mental health and we will lose referees because of criticism on social media and when they are on the touchline.

“I’m reading a lot about referees giving up because of the abuse they are getting.

“I often use the analogy that if that was your daughter or son standing there, how would you like it if we spoke to them in that manner? People want to try refereeing but they must be shown respect and support.

“Northern Ireland is no different from anywhere else and it’s a problem within the refereeing community, particularly at a time when we cannot afford to lose anyone.”

Earlier this year, former FIFA referee Mark Halsey said he feared horrific social media abuse will drive Mike Dean and other officials out of football.

Dean notified Merseyside Police after he and his family were subjected to death threats.

Halsey, who said vile abuse contributed to his retirement in 2013, said: “Many officials past and present, including myself, have suffered from horrific social media abuse. It’s disgusting.

“In fact, the abuse I received was one of the factors in my decision to quit. It affects not just officials, it also hurts their families as well – and the likes of Mike and others may think, ‘Is this worth it?’ Social media platforms should be protecting people. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook must do more to police what is allowed to be aired publicly. I don’t think they are doing enough.”

A report compiled by Signify, a data science company, for the Professional Footballers’ Association found more than 3,000 explicitly abusive messages were directed at 44 high-profile players via Twitter during Project Restart last summer.

Snoddy said anyone using social media to hurl abuse is guilty of cowardice.

“People can hide behind their screens, it’s a cowardly thing to do and a lack of courage on their part,” he said. “How would they cope if you gave them a whistle and they wouldn’t say those things to your face.”

Officials from the English Football Association, the Premier League, Women’s Super League and the organisations representing players, managers and referees fired off a letter to social media giants demanding the platforms stop being “havens for abuse” by taking tougher action to eradicate the viciousness.