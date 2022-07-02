Irish League star Andy Waterworth announces his retirement

Andy Waterworth has announced his retirement from the game

Irish League star Andy Waterworth has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

The striker, best known for eight trophy-laden years at Linfield, confirmed the news on Saturday.

He scored 190 goals during his Blues career after previous stints at Ards, Lisburn Distillery, Scottish club Hamilton and Glentoran.

Waterworth spent last season at Glenavon, making 24 appearances and scoring three goals, but his time there was disrupted through illness and work commitments.

He was appointed as the new head of the Irish FA JD Academy last summer.

Waterworth told the Glenavon FC website: “Firstly, I knew halfway through the season last year that with my new job and work commitments that it just wasn’t viable to fully commit to the club.

“If I couldn’t give 100% then I was doing myself short and I was leaving the club short too because I wasn’t giving them everything, which didn’t sit well with me.

“I tried to hold out until the end of the year because I didn’t want to leave the club or the manager a player short during through the season, which would have left them with little cover.

“I genuinely want to thank the club and my teammates. It was a great changing room and I’ve met friends there for life.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton said Waterworth has been a great servant to Irish League football.

“One thing I could never knock him for is his attitude and his influence in the changing room with other players and younger players,” he told the club website.

“He was a credit to himself, and I knew he always was, having played with him at Glentoran and being a close friend of his as well for most of my life.

“I wish him all the best in the future with his family and for his role with Northern Ireland. I’m sure we will see him quite a bit with his job, coming round to watch games and that.

“With that, I want to congratulate him on an unbelievable career. He’s been a great servant to Irish League football and is a legend of the league.

“He’ll always be remembered in Irish League circles, especially at Linfield Football Club.”