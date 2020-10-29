Irish League supporters shouldn't be traded for financial aid, says Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke has insisted that if and when a financial package from the NI Executive is forthcoming for football here that should not mean an end to a limited number of spectators attending Irish Premiership matches.

There have been suggestions that should clubs receive government money, the gates will shut on fans, but Clarke points out it doesn't have to be one or the other.

Since the new season kicked off earlier this month, all top-flight clubs have had small numbers at their games, including Carrick, who last weekend staged a local derby at home to Larne with 450 in attendance, 80-100 from the visitors.

"Much as we think there should be some form of financial package made available, we believe it should be a separate discussion to fans in the ground,'' said Clarke.

"If other clubs want to take the decision not to have fans, that is up to them, but we feel that if any offer is made it shouldn't be where one is contingent on the other. All the clubs have worked hard putting in their own processes and procedures and worked with Councils, so why not let whatever the safe number of fans is into grounds as decided by the relevant people?

"Our position is very clear. We want fans at our ground and we welcome fans at our ground.

"Regardless of financial aid, we want supporters for several reasons, the first of which is the health and wellbeing of our fans and the mental health aspect.

"Secondly, without doubt we have shown we can host games safely with limited numbers, and I know our local Council has been happy with what they have seen. Also, it is worth thinking about the long-term impact on football here.

"If we don't try our best to continue to have fans inside our stadiums perhaps they may get used to not going and we could lose them going forward.

"I really don't think if a financial package is available that we should just take that and forget about our supporters.

"That is certainly not what Carrick are thinking.

"We have told the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) that we still want to bring supporters into our home games.

"If the Executive doesn't force us to close stadiums, I would like us to keep our ground open, and that protects football here."

Coleraine, meanwhile, have handed a two-year contract extension to Jamie Glackin.