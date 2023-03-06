Irish League takeaway: Big characters came to the fore

Andy Ryan delivered when it mattered in Larne's defeat of the Welders

For some teams, it was a break from the pressures of title and survival fights but you expect Irish Cup quarter-finals to deliver considerable drama and the ties didn’t disappoint.

Dungannon Swifts celebrated the day’s big upset, Ballymena United and Larne had to dig deep to progress and Crusaders won the heavyweight showdown at Seaview.

In the Premiership, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon earned important victories.

Before three big top flight games tomorrow, there’s just enough time to reflect on what we learned from the weekend’s action.

1. Swift execution

Let’s be honest, we all thought Cliftonville would cruise into the semi-finals with victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Perhaps that complacent attitude creeped into the minds of the players. The Reds don’t lose matches at Solitude and, given the north Belfast side haven’t lifted this trophy since 1979, you would have anticipated a bit more focus and fight from them.

How could the relegation battlers beat the title contenders in such a big game? It’s easy in these moments to blast the Reds, but most of the spotlight should be put on the Swifts who executed an effective gameplan to perfection.

It’s their first Irish Cup semi- final since 2017 and Crusaders must be wary of them in the last four on the back of this intelligent and industrious display.

Two-goal hero Rhyss Campbell is such a talented player, he would deserve a starting place in any team in the country. And Dean Curry, who must be nursing a sore head, was a rock at the back.

Well done the fearless Swifts — just 90 minutes away from a shot at Irish Cup glory.

2. Seaview spirit

When you watch the titanic battles, it becomes pretty clear that managers need their leaders and big players to turn up.

The Crusaders players did that, while too many of those in a Glentoran jersey went missing in north Belfast. After the game, Glens boss Rodney McAree was critical of his players, questioning their hunger and desire.

With their investment in the playing staff and full-time training, there are no excuses for failure anymore. The way various players in the famous green, red and black have let this proud club down in the recent past is one of our game’s most depressing chapters.

The Glens haven’t won the League title since 2009 and there are no words that sum up how unacceptable that is. Another season without silverware is assured and it will take a huge effort to drag the club back onto the European stage. There’s been a lot of talk about money in the game but that only gets you so far. Clubs need players with big hearts, not big wages.

3. Larne lift

The Invermen are still on track for a treble — can they do it?

If they can beat Linfield in the Premiership at Inver Park tomorrow, they might even start to truly believe it themselves.

It wasn’t their best performance against Harland & Wolff Welders on Friday night but they found a way to win the game and what a signing Andy Ryan has been — five goals in five games, his composed finishing is now a huge asset.

Larne will be without the suspended Lee Bonis for their next two League but they have sufficient firepower to shoot down rivals. Tiernan Lynch’s side have the quality to win the Irish Cup and League title for the first time in the club’s history — it’s simply a question of whether the players can deliver under pressure.

4. Welders pride

H&W Welders showed a huge dose of character and courage against Larne on Friday night.

They were seconds away from taking the Premiership leaders to extra-time before Andy Ryan’s winner. Had Michael McClellan found his ruthless touch, it could have been an even more special night for the Championship side.

The bigger picture for Paul Kee’s men is that they are moving in the right direction. There is a good chance they will reach their desired destination of the top flight if they keep progressing. The Welders were bottom of the League when Kee took over in September but they are now in the top half of the table

Promotion may be beyond them this season but if they can keep riding this professional wave, they have every reason to believe they can reach the promised land.

5. Sky Blue dreams

Ballymena United expected a rough ride at Ballyclare Comrades and they got it.

Could David Jeffrey’s side get a shot at redemption against Crusaders in the Final after what happened last year?

On Saturday, Comrades sensed an upset and United needed extra-time to finish off their spirited opponents.

It’s been a challenging season for Jeffrey and his men but, much like Dungannon, a Cup run is a great pain reliever.

In Davy McDaid, the Braidmen have a player who can hurt any side and the semi-final against Larne should be a real ding-dong battle.

6. Glenavon grit

The Lurgan Blues have had to come out fighting after a tough period.

The 1-0 victory at Newry City was a first win in 11 games and helps relieve some of the pressure and fear.

Glenavon haven’t been good enough this season, the players will be honest enough to admit that and individual errors have hurt them. But in the goalless draw at Glentoran and this victory over City, they showed fight and hunger.

Glenavon now sit two points behind Carrick in that all-important race for seventh place.

7. King reigns

What a job Stuart King is doing at Carrick — he will feel like a title winner if the Gers can finish in seventh place and squeeze into the European play-offs.

Portadown had the wind in their sails going into Saturday’s game but Nedas Maciulaitis bagged a double in the 3-1 away win.

More concern for the Ports, who remain eight points adrift at the bottom but Carrick’s form this season has been remarkable.

King is using all his passion and knowledge to get the best out of his players. All the indications are he can land a job at a bigger club but that’s in the future.