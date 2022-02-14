Irish League Takeaway: Ten talking points as Caolan Marron and Aaron McCarey star in Glentoran’s Big Two victory

McCarey and Marron on top form, but Reds and Blues still in the hunt

In case you missed it, there was a friendly on Friday night and Glentoran edged it.

The Glens are sitting pretty at the summit of the Danske Bank Premiership, but there’s no chance of an early stoppage due to Covid-19, this one is going the distance with — to use that horrible cliche — more twists and turns to come.

Home celebrations were crazy after the Big Two derby, but the fun is only just beginning.

So what did we learn from the weekend’s action?

1. Glentoran really do have to what it takes to win the league

It feels like any lingering doubts the Glens could be serious title contenders were blown away on Friday night.

The fans have every right to be cautiously optimistic.

There’s enough talent at the BetMcLean Oval to complete the mission, but the finish line isn’t even in sight yet.

Naturally, the celebrations were wild on the final whistle and it’s always sweet to win a big derby game, but it’s who will have the last laugh that really matters. The Glens need to remain calm and not get swept away in the emotion of it all.

They must keep a cool head and remain focused.

You can be sure that Linfield will regroup and use all their experience to keep the pressure on.

2. Aaron McCarey is repaying Glentoran’s faith

Goalkeepers don’t tend to get the adulation strikers are afforded, but Aaron McCarey’s late save from Sam Roscoe’s header was an absolute beauty.

The Glens number one was blasted earlier in the season for confronting team-mate Bobby Burns, but he had to accept the criticism and respond in the right way.

He’s pulled off some huge saves to keep his side top of the Premiership and his coach Elliott Morris would be proud of his journey on the road to redemption.

Another club might have axed McCarey for his moment of madness, but the Glens backed him and it’s clear he is now repaying that faith.

3. Caolan Marron could be the Irish League’s next big export

What a player Glens centre-back Caolan Marron is. He oozes class and quality and amid talk of interest from Middlesbrough, the 23-year-old could be the next player to move across the water.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough singled him out for praise after the Big Two clash and the former Glenavon man has come through the international ranks, with former boss Gary Hamilton predicting a bright future for the lad.

The former Young Player of the Year has been in inspired form and alongside Paddy McClean, the Glens have a formidable backline.

Caolan could be an Irish League great, but perhaps our expectations of him are much higher than that.

4. Referees deserve credit when they get it right

Referees have come under fire this season, but when they perform well that professionalism deserves to be highlighted.

Friday’s Big Two game was simmering with emotion and it had the potential to explode, but experienced ref Raymond Crangle handled it superbly. Recognising it was going to be a fiercely contested derby, he decided not to flash the cards early on.

Players respect Raymond because he talks to them, rather than lecturing them.

Of course he has to assert his authority, but there’s a way to communicate with players and they should be respected.

Raymond is our best referee and he showed why on Friday.

5. Lack of political support is devastating

It was great to see thousands of fans converge on the BetMcClean Oval for the top of the table clash, but more tickets could have been sold if the Glens had a modern stadium.

The lack of sub regional stadia funding is holding back our clubs and communities. A club Glentoran’s size deserves better facilities and the sad reality is that some supporters won’t be able to attend the party.

The potential for growth is massive, but the lack of political support is devastating.

6. Cliftonville can’t be forgotten in title chase

The Big Two will grab the spotlight, but write off Cliftonville at your peril.

The Reds will fancy a shot at the title and they are within striking distance, only one point behind Linfield and four adrift of Glentoran.

Ryan Curran blasted in his 13th and 14th goals of the season against Coleraine and manager Paddy McLaughlin has good options and quality at his disposal.

The Reds are also tough to beat, especially at home and as long as Jonny Addis plays like the leader he is and Jamie McDonagh conjures up magic moments, the north-Belfast side should remain in the title mix.

7. Adam Lecky can kick on after netting Crusaders winner

Adam Lecky produced a big performance at Larne on Saturday to help Crusaders taste victory and it was a timely reminder from the substitute to manager Stephen Baxter of what he is capable of.

The former Ballymena United man’s link up play can be clever, but he is a big attacking threat in more ways than one and he’s got the quality and potential to add more goals to his game.

8. Warrenpoint have blown relegation battle wide open

Warrenpoint Town are now only two points behind 11th placed Portadown, having played a game less.

Only a third win of the campaign, Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Carrick Rangers, gives them renewed confidence and belief. They aren’t going down without a fight and captain Fra McCaffrey led by example with a brace. A first home win since the first day of the season has piled more pressure on Portadown.

Their survival fight is still very much alive.

9. New Portadown boss Paul Doolin has his work cut out

In contrast, Portadown were humbled by mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon in a one-sided 3-0 derby defeat and they need to find a spark from somewhere.

Confidence can’t be going through the roof and it’s a trip to Windsor Park up next on Saturday.

New boss Paul Doolin has his work cut out transforming the club’s fortunes.

If the Ports are relegated, the great unanswered question will be would they have stayed up had they not sold striker Lee Bonis to Larne? Fans will be hoping that question is never asked.

10. Newry City are zooming towards Premiership football

What a job Darren Mullen is doing at Newry City, who sit top of the Lough 41 Championship, eight points ahead of second-placed Loughgall.

Just five defeats in 27 league matches underlines their strength and resilience. They also have the best defensive record in the league and Friday’s 2-0 win at Dergview keeps their promotion bid motoring along in fifth gear.