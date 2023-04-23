Irish League takeaways: Larne set new bar but Portadown will be missed

From the elation of Larne’s title winning party to Portadown’s emotional Premiership farewell, it’s been a weekend of high emotion.

That’s what football does — it makes you suffer so when the good times come, you can really feel the joy.

The Inver Park history makers turned on the style to finish off the championship race with two games to spare, but the fight for second place and an automatic European spot is still alive and the relegation battle needed to be resolved.

After a few days of congratulations and commiserations, let’s take a closer look at the winners and losers.

1. FEELING DOWN

Portadown’s three-year stay in the Premiership ended at Stangmore Park and it’s a really tough pill to swallow.

The Ports are a well supported club with a proud history and it’s disappointing to see them drop out of the top flight. But there is hope amid all the despair. They went down fighting, not just in the game against the Swifts. We will never know if they could have survived if Niall Currie had been appointed earlier but it was those shocking performances back at the start of the campaign which have come back to bite them.

The players eventually showed tremendous courage and fighting spirit but the great escape proved to be mission impossible. They could have went down with a whimper but they left the stage fighting and, after a period of feeling sorry for themselves, they can come back stronger.

2. SWIFT RECOVERY

Hope still burns for Dungannon Swifts, who dug deep to see off a revitalised Ports side.

They must now gear up for a promotion-relegation battle with Warrenpoint Town. Dean Shiels’ men were under huge pressure on Saturday but they managed to fight off the threat of an automatic drop from the top flight.

There was a feeling before the basement scrap that the Ports had momentum but the Tyrone side held their nerve and they will need to show that composure in the play-off.

3. NEWRY CHEER

Warm congratulations to Newry City and their manager Darren Mullen for securing their Premiership status.

A draw at home to Ballymena United sees City sit three points above 11th-placed Dungannon with a superior goal difference.

It’s been really tough at times but Newry have proved this is where they belong. Now they have consolidated their place, it’s time to build. That’s the next challenge and it won’t be easy in this League. Given the more limited resources in the bottom half of the table, you feel that recruitment is even more important.

4. EURO JACKPOT

Closer to the top, Glentoran’s rollercoaster season leaves them still in with a shout of second place and guaranteed European football.

Linfield occupy the runner-up position but the Glens trail their Big Two rivals by three points going into Saturday’s final round of fixtures.

The old enemies are fighting it out to see who can avoid the dreaded end-of-season play-offs. The Blues are at Cliftonville while the Glens go to Crusaders, who will have one eye on the Irish Cup Final. Snatching second place from Linfield’s grasp would be a sweet ending to another turbulent campaign for the east Belfast side.

5. COLERAINE CONCERN

You worry for the Bannsiders going into the European play-offs.

They are lacking creativity and a clinical touch and it doesn’t inspire confidence. Glentoran comfortably swept them aside and you can’t expect to get anything from a game if you are 3-0 down at half-time.

Maybe minds have already drifted towards the play-offs but can they resurrect their form that quickly? At this stage of the season, matches can take on a strange feel with little to gain and managers wanting to protect players.

Best wishes for a strong recovery to Adam Mullan, who was stretchered off with a bad leg injury.

6. LARNE MINDSET

Tiernan Lynch’s men had already won the club’s first championship and had a few beverages in celebration but it’s a tribute to their professionalism that they still produced an impressive performance against Linfield.

You could have forgiven the Invermen for looking a little off colour ahead of the trophy presentation but the players showed the mentality that has seen them crowned champions.

Linfield have been the dominant force for many years but I’m sure they are fully aware of the size of the challenge that awaits them next season.

7. GLENAVON GRIT

That’s nine games unbeaten for the Lurgan Blues, who have steadied the ship in brilliant fashion.

It can be hard to emerge from a stormy period but the mid-Ulster men have shown a considerable dose of character as well as quality. Seventh spot is well deserved and they have earned a shot at Europe. It won’t be easy but, in the unpredictable and tense play-offs, there is a huge prize there for the taking. It’s knockout football and Glenavon know they can floor anyone when they perform.

8. FITZ THE BILL

Staying with Glenavon, striker Matthew Fitzpatrick poked in his 19th League goal — he’s just two behind top scorer Matthew Shevlin and he deserved his place in the Team of the Year.

It’s no surprise to learn of interest from Linfield as well as Crusaders earlier in the season. Goalscorers like Fitzy will be in demand but he is on a long-term contract at Glenavon and any interested club would need to cough up a significant fee.

Larne’s reported payment for Lee Bonis was £100,000 and I’m sure the Lurgan Blues will expect close to that. But why would they want to lose one of the League’s top finishers? Unless they need the money, why sell?

9. SEASIDE BREEZE

Huge well done to Bangor who returned to the Championship after a seven-year absence following a 3-1 win over Queen’s University.

Lee Feeney’s men are on the march and it’s great to see a famous club that has suffered so much pain now on the right path, with good people leading the fightback.