Irish League Takeaways: We’re on final countdown for League and Cup honours

Ballymena United have another Irish Cup Final appearance to look forward to — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

It was a weekend of important action in the Premiership and Irish Cup.

While Glentoran flexed their muscles and deepened Portadown’s relegation worries, Ballymena United and Crusaders set up a repeat of last year’s showpiece Final in May.

David Jeffrey’s side stunned Larne on Friday night and the Crues edged past Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

What did we learn from another big weekend at this crucial time of the season?

1. Showgrounds redemption

Perhaps this is fate, it’s written in the stars. Ballymena United and their manager David Jeffrey have an opportunity to exorcise their demons from last year’s Final.

Not only are they back in the decider at the first time of asking — Crusaders are their opponents again.

It sets up the perfect revenge mission and the Crues will expect a highly motivated Sky Blue assault on May 7.

Last year, a late goal from Josh Robinson forced extra-time and then a former United striker, Johnny McMurray, rifled in the winner late in extra-time.

Jeffrey was close to tears after the game, admitting it was probably his cruellest experience in football. These dark moments can destroy you or make you. The United players have dug deep, shown character and now they are one strong performance away from achieving redemption.

For many reasons, this has been a difficult campaign for United but there could still be a fairytale ending.

2. Stirling effort

David Jeffrey admitted he spoke to the players about the late and greatly missed ‘Mr Ballymena United’ Don Stirling at half-time on Friday night and his team responded in a way Don would be immensely proud of.

I’m sure he was looking down and enjoyed that victory over the Premiership leaders, a side who were gunning for an historic treble.

It would be too simplistic to say the United players wanted it more than the Invermen, though there was no doubting their hunger and passion on the night. The players carried out their instructions perfectly and stood up to the challenge against a difficult opponent.

Sean Graham was a colossus in midfield and both goals from Craig Farquhar and Dougie Wilson were works of art. But it would be unfair to single out individuals on a night when all the players needed to show their character and all of them were magnificent.

3. Positive thinking

Ballymena United’s victory underlined the importance of having a positive mindset.

The Sky Blues could have approached this tie fearing the worst instead of believing in themselves. The underdogs and less wealthy part-timers coming up against the best side in the League on an artificial surface — there was only going to be one winner. Not if the United players could stand up and be counted, which they did.

The Braidmen had already beaten Crusaders at Seaview this season — the only away team to taste victory there this campaign — so they knew this was mission possible. Larne were frustrated by a side that had an effective gameplan and players that implemented it in style.

4. Larne wobble

So what does this mean now for Larne’s pursuit of the Premiership title?

We never said it was going to be easy. When you’re chasing a first League championship, you need to find that mental toughness from somewhere.

The Invermen hold a five point lead over Linfield with give games left and, while they remain favourites to become Champions, they could also be reeled in by the Blues while Cliftonville are a further two points back.

With Larne now out of the Irish Cup, only the top two spots will carry European places, making the post-split top six battles more intensive.

Larne’s remaining fixtures look tricky but the players will need to draw a line under their Cup heartbreak and quickly refocus.

5. Classy Caddell

Crusaders do like a late goal in the Irish Cup.

Their unlikely matchwinner on Saturday was Declan Caddell, who demonstrated the effectiveness of a perfectly timed run from midfield.

It wasn’t a tie for the purists at Mourneview Park but Caddell’s composed, classy lob finished off a Dungannon side who were so close to taking the game into extra-time.

Substitute Caddell earned a predictable yellow card but his exquisite execution was a little less predictable. Paul Heatley provided a stunning assist and it can only take one moment of real quality to win a game.

Crusaders now have a chance to secure back to back Cup wins and if Caddell announces his retirement again after this year’s Final, more than a few of us will have our doubts.

6. Swift gear change

Dungannon Swifts can be proud of their Cup run which included a stunning victory over Cliftonville.

They frustrated the Crues for most of the game and their luck ran out when Caddell pounced near the end. But there is no time to lick wounds as the Tyrone men can secure a bigger prize — top flight survival.

The fight is on to finish above Newy City and climb out of the danger zone. There is plenty to fear but this is no time to lose your nerve.

While a Cup Final would have been looked forward to with great anticipation, the total focus is now on bagging those vital League points.

7. Dazzling Donnelly

In Saturday’s only Premiership game, Glentoran thumped Portadown 5-1.

The victory sees Rodney McAree’s side leapfrog Crusaders into fourth place and move to within two points of Cliftonville.

Jay Donnelly scored a hat-trick, with Danny Purkis bagging a brace against the 10 men.

It was a display of finishing power from the Glens we haven’t seen enough of this season. European football is now the club’s target to salvage something from another turbulent campaign. The Glens will need to deliver against tougher opponents to avoid another European shutout.