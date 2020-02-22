Irish League talking points: Are north Belfast title hopes over as Coleraine move into chief chasing spot?

It could be a telling weekend in the Danske Bank Premiership as Linfield now enjoy a seven point lead at the top.

Three of the five title-chasing side slipped up with perhaps fatal blows dealt to the hopes of both north Belfast club's.

Here are the day's Irish League talking points:

Glenavon 2-2 Glentoran: Bizarre leveller sees Glentoran slip in title chase

Glentoran are now eight points behind league leading Linfield with eight games left after a dramatic 2-2 draw at Glenavon.

Navid Nasseri twice gave the visitors the lead, only to be pegged back, and missed the chance to win it with a contentious penalty.

It was the nature of Aaron Harmon's goal to make it 2-2 that proved the talking point as his deep cross from almost the halfway line was blown into the top corner.

"We spoke about it at half-time that, with the wind, we should be putting everything on top of the keeper," he explained.

"It was just about putting it into an area. Thankfully the wind took it into the net. I don't think the keeper knew whether to come for it or not because of the wind."

Institute 0-4 Coleraine: Kearney hails goal-scoring squad after routine win

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney piled praise on his goal-scoring defence after his side's easy win sent them second, seven point behind Linfield with a game in hand.

Centre-half Aaron Canning scored twice while Stephen O'Donnell added another, doubling their combined tally for the season.

The boss was pleased with not just their goals but also with their desire to make the result emphatic.

"We've been on at our defenders about weighing in with more goals," said the boss. "To be fair to Aaron, he's grabbed that with two hands.

"Clean sheets are something we pride ourselves on as well. It was great to hear Stephen O'Donnell, having just scored to make it 3-0, running back and shouting 'clean sheet, clean sheet' at Chris (Johns - goalkeeper).

"You hear those things from on the pitch, not just the sidelines. Those leadership qualities you look for throughout your team and it's great to see that happening."

Cliftonville 1-1 Ballymena United: The Reds' race continues to falter

Cliftonville's out-of-sorts recent run continued as a 1-1 draw made it just one win from their last six league outings.

It leaves Paddy McLaughlin's men level with Crusaders at 11 points adrift. Although they and their north Belfast rivals have a game in hand on leaders Linfield, this weekend's results could prove a telling blow to any hopes of bringing the title to north Belfast.

For Ballymena, the draw lifts the side 10 points clear of the bottom two and marks a much-needed boost ahead of the Irish Cup quarter-final at Ballinamallard next week.

"That's a massive game," said boss David Jeffrey. "I know the folk down there and they will see ourselves as a game they can win. They'll be well up for it."

Carrick Rangers 1-2 Dungannon Swifts: Captain Wilson does it again

Skipper Dougie Wilson led Dungannon to their first away league win since August.

The centre-half was the calm head his side needed during ten-man Carrick's late push for a leveller and also did his bit at the other end of the pitch, netting his fifth league goal of the season to become the Swifts' top league scorer.

"Him and Dylan King have both popped up with big goals from set-pieces in recent weeks," said boss Kris Linday.

"Since he has stepped back to centre-half, Dougie has been brilliant. It's not just his goal, his all-round performances have been great. Him a Dylan are starting to cement a very good partnership in there for us."

It was a significant win for the Swifts, who move nine points clear of the bottom two.

Larne 1-0 Warrenpoint Town: Larne just two points off the top five

It had looked just a few shorts weeks ago like this season was destined to be a case of the big five plus the rest.

Fast forward a run of seven wins from eight Premiership games and the Inver Park side are just two points behind Crusaders and Cliftonville, albeit having played a game more.

"Everybody keeps talking about a top five and that's fine," said coach Tim McCann. "We'll just sit in sixth and keep doing what we're doing.

"It's just getting used to the league. We're hoping that the full-time football is starting to kick in now. The boys hound and press in a high tempo game for 90 minutes now. They need to be really, really fit and they are."

And in the Championship...

Portadown's lead at the top has been cut to nine points, having played a game more than chasing Ballinamallard United.

That's after the Ports had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 at Ards while the Mallards beat PSNI 6-4 at Ferney Park.

It's still all to play for in the promotion chase.