Irish League talking points: Glentoran endure worst league start for 17 years while David McDaid answer's Larne's Call of Duty

It was another thrilling afternoon of Irish League football.

Here are all the talking points from Saturday afternoon's five fixtures:

Coleraine 2-1 Glentoran: Glentoran endure worst league start in 17 years

It's Glentoran's worst start to an Irish League season since 2003 as Mick McDermott's side suffered another reverse.

They've picked up just a solitary point from their opening three games of the season, even that draw a disappointment after surrendering a 1-0 lead to nine man Glenavon at the Oval last week.

In all, the Glens have now gone seven Premiership games without success, stretching back to a disappointing run before lockdown in March.

Now eight points behind league leading duo Linfield and Larne, there's already a long way back.

By way of comparison, back in 2003, the Glens lost all of their opening three fixtures (to Crusaders, Limavady United and Lisburn Distillery) before going on to finish fifth.

For Coleraine, it's a second win from three - the goals coming from Ben Doherty and Stephen O'Donnell before Jay Donnelly pulled one back - and indicates they're right back on track after their opening derby defeat to Ballymena United.

Larne 2-0 Ballymena United: David McDaid answers Larne's Call of Duty

Larne striker David McDaid was left on the bench but, as soon as he got the call to cross the whitewash, he did the job.

Two goals in as many minutes did the damage and earned Larne's third win, maintaining their 100% record.

Nonetheless, it didn't stop team-mate Josh Robinson from selling him out on BBC Radio Ulster, explaining why McDaid himself wasn't on hand to be interviewed.

"He has just bolted off there to play Call of Duty," he said. "What is that? I think he does a bit of streaming and makes money off it.

"The gaffer noticed we were struggling to break them down, brought David on and he did the job with his first touch. He's a great player to have. He was always different to play against when I was at other clubs."

Cliftonville 3-0 Carrick Rangers: Joe Gormley does it again for the Reds

It took an hour for Cliftonville to open the scores at Seaview but after Thomas Maguire finally made the breakthrough, Conor McMenamin and Joe Gormley added to ensure a second win from three outings.

It opened Gormley's account for the season as he looks to top last season's tally of 18 Premiership goals.

For boss Paddy McLaughlin, the league's top striker is worth his weight in gold.

"Joe has been superb," he said. "He's been the top marksman in the division for many years and he has started this season very well as well. That's a goal and an assist today so hopefully he keeps it going."

Glenavon 0-0 Dungannon Swifts: Double penalty woe for Glenavon

Glenavon will be wondering how they didn't come out on top of a feisty game at Mourneview Park.

Read more Sean Ward 'baffled' at failure to award Glenavon second penalty in frustrating draw with Dungannon

At the forefront of Conor McCloskey's mind will be his first-half penalty miss as he blazed a spot-kick over the bar.

Fellow attacker Danny Purkis will be thinking more about the penalty call turned down in the second half. As the striker rounded Dungannon keeper Sam Johnston and went down - in a carbon copy for the first-half penalty awarded - referee Steven Gregg instead pointed for a goal kick.

Warrenpoint Town 1-1 Portadown: Stephen Murray on target again but it's a Point apiece at Milltown

Portadown couldn't make the most of a red card for Warrenpoint Town's Colm Deasy on the County Down coast.

The Ports had led 1-0 thanks to Stephen Murray's first half strike. That's his third league goal of the season, taking him to second top scorer in the league behind only Linfield's Andy Waterworth on four.

Matthew Knox got the leveller for Point before the red card made for a frenetic finish.