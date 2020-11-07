Irish League talking points: Goals galore at Mourneview as Crusaders find second half scoring touch

Glenavon's Conor McCloskey and Coleraine's Stephen O'Donnell tussle for the ball in their clash at Mourneview Park (Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Here are all the talking points from Saturday afternoon's five fixtures:

Glenavon 4 Coleraine 4: Goals galore at Mourneview as Coleraine's discipline woes go on

We may only be four games into the season but Coleraine have now had three men sent off to start the campaign, this time Gareth McConaghie given his marching orders in a 4-4 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

While Bannsiders fans will contest the red card given to Josh Kelly in their opening game against Ballymena United, their inability to keep 10 men on the pitch is costing them, with this a point dropped in Lurgan.

Ben Doherty notched his second hat-trick for Coleraine in the draw, grabbing two goals before the break - one a penalty - and then scoring 13 minutes after the restart, while Stuart Nixon got the opening goal of the game prior to McConaghie's dismissal.

Conor McCloskey responded for Glenavon and Danny Purkis also struck just before the break, with Michael O'Connor's penalty and ex-Bannsider Matthew Fitzpatrick rescuing a draw for them late on.

Glenavon are still searching for their first win of the season, Gary Hamilton's men keeping the losses off the board but unable to convert three draws into successes, and move up to eighth on three points.

"Stressful at times and frustrating at times. When you go down to 10 men after 15 minutes, it's going to take some effort to come out with any points and massive credit to the players for getting something," praised Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

"But when we got 4-2 up with half an hour to go, that's when you need to put your foot on it and see it out. The penalty to get them back into it was quite soft.

"Just frustrating. We showed so much that was good today, but to score four goals and not to see it out from 4-2 up with half an hour to play is disappointing."

Ballymena United 1 Crusaders 4: Half-time team talk does it for classy comeback Crues

Coming into this game, Crusaders had scored just three goals in their opening three games, so of course they would score four in one half in downing Ballymena United 4-1 at the Showgrounds.

The Sky Blues, despite taking the first half lead through Paul McElroy, have now taken just four points from their last 14 league games and they capitulated after the whistle blew either side of half-time.

Ross Clarke pulled Stephen Baxter's side level just three minutes after the restart before the Crues went goal crazy and secured the victory, the perfect bounceback to last week's loss to Linfield.

Jordan Owens put the Belfast club ahead five minutes after Clarke's leveller with his first header of the afternoon, then extended their lead in the 78th minute before substitute Declan Caddell made sure of the result eight minutes from time.

The loss means Ballymena are still searching for their first Danske Bank Premiership win at Warden Street since December 2019 as their wretched home form continues in the league.

"I think at half time we went in and regrouped, and the manager said to us it hadn't been too bad," explained Crusaders defender Chris Hegarty.

"We went out with a positive attitude in the second half, wanted to put them on the back foot like they did to us a few times in the first half, and luckily big Jordan popped up with two and Ross got one. Just after the restart the momentum swung back in our favour."

Portadown 1 Linfield 2: Champions soldier on as Millar and Waterworth continue superb form

Linfield are the only side with four wins from four to start the season as their 10 men defeated the 10 men of Portadown 2-1 at Shamrock Park.

While Larne could join them if they defeat Glentoran this evening, David Healy's defending champions secured their ninth straight victory in the league - stretching back to February - to be the only side on 12 points thus far.

Player of the month Kirk Millar continued his excellent form with a deflected strike to open the scoring before he put the ball on a plate for Andy Waterworth to grab his fifth goal of the season to secure the three points.

A header from Lee Bonis had levelled proceedings at Shamrock Park for the Ports, who had Christopher Crane sent off for two yellow cards, while half-time replacement Bastien Hery saw a straight red for the Blues for striking an opponent.

"That was a much needed three points. I felt Portadown were excellent today, so to come out of today with three points is rewarding because they made us work for it," said Linfield striker Waterworth.

"We felt Portadown did their homework, they were very compact and narrow, and I think the gaffer got it spot on by asking us to be more patient. As a team, we needed to find a way to get three points. Not too many teams will come down here and get an easy three points."

Cliftonville 3 Warrenpoint Town 0: Three of the best for Reds ensure no happy return for Gray

That's three clean sheets in their opening four games for Cliftonville and Paddy McLaughlin's side are no strangers to banging in the goals at the other end either in a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Goalkeeper Richard Brush has now shut out Glentoran, Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint to start the season as the Reds moved up to second place with this victory.

Tomas Maguire, Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley were all on the scoresheet in the victory, which was built from the back and was finished by the strikers in a consummate display from the Reds.

Maguire opened the scoring just ten minutes in, but the visitors put their backs to the wall and got to the interval just one behind, which was a fair reflection on how the game had progressed.

Indeed, Warrenpoint should not be disheartened by the result, which, despite the three-goal spread, was another resolute display from them, however Curran and Gormley's strikes, which came five minutes apart inside the opening eight minutes of the second half, killed off the game.

Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 0: Swifts without a goal in four as forwards struggle again

Carrick Rangers are off the mark in this season's Danske Bank Premiership but it was another day to forget for the forwards at Dungannon Swifts after their scoreless draw at the Belfast Loughshore Arena.

Now four games into the season, Swifts haven't scored in any of their games and have their excellent rearguard to thank for helping them earn two 0-0 draws, this their second in a row.

The closest either side got was Dylan King clearing off the line from James Ferrin's header early in the second half, but while there were plenty of opportunities in this one, the quality in the final third was sorely lacking.

"It was a game of few chances. We probably shaded the chances and we had a couple of opportunities we should have finished," said Carrick chief Niall Currie.

"Two very evenly matched teams and not too much between us, and that's going to be the case for the entire season. We won't be judged on our results against the big teams, our season will be judged on the teams around us and our mini-league.

"It'll be the same against Portadown (who they play next), they're a team we're targetting and I'm sure they'll be targeting us too. It all comes down to who takes their chances."