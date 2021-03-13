Irish League title race has 'plenty of rollercoasters' left, warns David Healy as Linfield go five points clear

Linfield manager David Healy has warned that there are ‘a lot of rollercoaster rides’ left in the Irish League title race as his side opened up a five point gap at the top with a stunning 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

The Blues have now played a game more than nearest challengers Coleraine, with Larne 11 points back but also with a game in hand and Glentoran 12 points adrift but having played two matches fewer.

Despite their commanding position, Healy isn’t keen to get too far ahead of himself.

“Coleraine have been on an incredible run, Larne have been on an indifferent run and they’re still around it, Glenavon have been on a fantastic run, Crusaders are in and out, Cliftonville in and out probably,” he said.

“There are a lot of rollercoaster rides still left. “We’re happy, we’ll tick this game off but we go again on Tuesday night.”

There was a hat-trick for forward Shayne Lavery to take his tally to 17 in 19 games this season.

Healy, however, had more praise for Kirk Millar, who assisted one of those goals and also added one of his own.

“Kirk has played every game,” said Healy. “Well, I had to leave him out once and I don’t like doing that because he gives you that individual quality. I thought some of his crossing and passing was exceptional today. He’ll take an assist and a fantastic goal. He took his time to put it in. Kirk does what he does at times, probably over-complicates it when he’s trying to score, but it was a fantastic goal.”

Elsewhere, Larne beat Dungannon 2-0 at Stangmore Park to end their five game winless run and despite such an indifferent start to 2021, manager Tiernan Lynch insists he’s happy with his side’s progress in their second season in the top flight.

“I think our start probably gave everybody false pretences of what was going to happen this season,” he said. “We went 12 or 13 games unbeaten, top of the league and I think everybody thought that would remain.

“We’re in this too long to know to know that was never going to be the case. The league is played over 38 games and there will be twists and turns and ups and downs. We hadn’t had a down at that stage.

“We’re very pleased with where we are. We know that it’s a journey and that these are building blocks. It was never going to happen overnight – it wasn’t a one-season or two-season thing. It was something we had to continuously build at.

“We lost our way a bit and there’s no getting past that. We got a good win today, a draw last week and hopefully we’re going to build on that.”