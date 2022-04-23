Irish League title race to go down to final day of season as Linfield and Cliftonville both held to draws

The destination of the Danske Bank Premiership title will come down to the final day of the season after both Linfield and Cliftonville drew their penultimate games on Saturday evening.

At Windsor Park, defending champions Linfield finished scoreless against Larne, while just up the road at Seaview there was a six-goal thriller between Crusaders and Cliftonville which finished 3-3.

It was Ryan Curran who needed to be the hero for Cliftonville, though, Paddy McLaughlin’s side trailing by two with 15 minutes remaining only for the striker to rescue a point with two late goals.

The net result of those two games mean the Blues will take a one-point lead into the final round of games, although because their goal difference is 10 goals better than Cliftonville’s it is essentially a two-point lead.

Linfield welcome Coleraine to Windsor Park in their final game of the campaign, with Cliftonville heading to The Oval to take on the other half of the Big Two in Glentoran for their last match.

On this occasion, David Healy’s men found a stubborn Larne side too tough to break down as they were consistently frustrated by their resolute defence, drawing their third game in their last four outings.

Fortunately for the Blues their nearest rivals couldn’t take advantage, although it was an absolute barnstormer at Seaview against in-form Crusaders as Paddy McLaughlin’s side rescued a point that could yet prove vital.

The Reds had pulled ahead in the first half through former Crusaders defender Colin Coates just after the half-hour mark, but Billy Joe Burns levelled it 12 minutes after half-time with a thunderbolt.

Stephen Baxter’s side looked to have inflicted a hammer blow on the visitors’ title hopes when they went two goals up, Ben Kennedy converting from the penalty spot and then Jordan Forsythe striking, but the drama wasn’t over.

Up stepped Curran to ensure the gap would be just one point heading into the final weekend, the forward scoring in the 75th and 80th minutes to level proceedings 3-3 to set up a dramatic conclusion to a roller-coaster campaign.